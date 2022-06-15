Next England Manager Odds: Graham Potter 3/1 Favourite

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It would be absurd to say Gareth Southgate’s job as England manager is in doubt, particularly with less than six months until the Qatar World Cup. However, a string of poor Nations League results has left a portion of the England fanbase questioning whether a change of management is on the cards in the near future.

Next England Manager Odds

Graham Potter Next in Line for England?

Paddy Power are offering a special price of 5/1 for Gareth Southgate to leave his post as England manger before the World Cup, be we really can not see the happening given the incredible job he has done over the past five years.

However, his tenure as England manager will have to come to an end eventually, and depending on how the World Cup pans out, he may exit the job as early as the end of the year.

Graham Potter is currently the leading favourite to take over. The Brighton manger has implemented an impressive system at the Amex Stadium, promoting possession-based, fluid attacking football which is something this current cohort of special England forward players would benefit from.

Elsewhere, newly-appointed Newcastle manger Eddie Howe would be unlikely to leave his current job given the sizeable budget at his disposal, but he has long been linked with the England managerial job given his track record of promoting youth and promoting an attractive brand of football.

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are both settling in as Premier League mangers at Everton and Aston Villa respectively, but their history with the England set-up makes them both attractive prospects to take over at the helm.

Looking further afield, a first foreign manger since Fabio Capello would be an interesting possibility. Mauricio Pohcettino, who will leave his role at PSG after just 18 months in charge, is priced at 10/1. He is more than familiar with English football and his pragmatic management style may be perfect for tournament football, as seen when he lead Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019.

I’m sure all England fans would agree when I say Pep Guardiola would be the dream candidate to take over. While it seems unlikely after pledging his future to Manchester City, he has long expressed his desire to eventually go into international management. Could we see Pep implement his tiki-taka on this hugely promising England side in the near future? We sure hope so.