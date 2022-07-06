Next Conservative Leader Odds: PM Under Threat After Mass Cabinet Exodus

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After surviving a strong opposition push for a vote of no confidence last month, Boris Johnson’s tenure as leader of the Conservative party, and the nation, looks under more threat than ever before after two senior members of the cabinet resigned on Tuesday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sanjid Javid both sent letters of resignation to Boris Johnson, citing a clear juxtaposition in the ideas of leadership moving forwards. The Conservatives were rocked by further members leaving their post’s as Children and Families Minister Will Quince, Conservative Vice Chair Bim Afolami and Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department of Transport Laura Trott all resigned this morning.

It now leaves the Prime Minister in an incredibly precarious position, and although some senior members of the cabinet have come out in support of Johnson, there is seemingly a huge push from within the party to see the leadership change hands.

Next Conservative Leader Odds

According to the latest odds, it would seem now-former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is the clear favourite should support for Boris Johnson continue to plunge.

Always primed to be the natural heir to the Conservative leadership, Sunak has been at the helm of some of the boldest economic policies in British politics during the course of the pandemic, and his Thatcherite measures in order to help the public through the cost of living crisis has earned his a wealth of supporters within the party.

“Bye Bye Boris, Boris Bye Bye” is being inadvertently blasted out on @GMB pic.twitter.com/tsJ6bN5mcu — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 6, 2022

Elsewhere, Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Morduant is also heavily fancied by bookmakers. She was a strong supporter of Jeremy Hunt, who is currently priced at 8/1, during the 2019 leadership election which ultimately saw her leave the cabinet. She has long been critical of this current government and seemingly would have the support of the ever-growing rebellion within the party.

Sajid Javid, who resigned alongside Sunak, only took over as Health Secretary in the summer of 2021 and has now held two of the four highest offices of state. He was indeed the first member to resign in a bold move against the cabinet, and his inability to continue to lead in good conscience will be praised by those opposing Johnson.

Lastly, Ben Wallace is an intriguing candidate for the Conservative leadership. Acting as Defence Secretary for the duration of Boris Johnson’s time as PM, he has garnered cross-party praise for his handling of the Ukraine-Russia crisis, and one Tory backbencher claimed he would be capable of attracting support from all factions of the Conservative party should he run for the leadership.