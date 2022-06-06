Countries
Home News next british prime minister odds

Next Prime Minister Odds: Who is Favourite to Replace Boris Johnson

Updated

27 mins ago

on

boris johnson 10 downing street t

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing increasing pressure in office with a no confidence vote taking place on Monday evening, we are taking a look at who is in the running to take over as the next British leader.

Latest Next Prime Minister Odds on William Hill

Next Prime Minister Odds
Jeremy Hunt 5/1 at William Hill
Keir Starmer 6/1 at William Hill
Liz Truss 7/1 at William Hill
Tom Tugendhat 8/1 at William Hill

Jeremy Hunt Leads the Way

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no confidence vote on Monday evening after rebels within the Conservative party managed to gather the 54 signatures required to trigger the vote.

Johnson will need a majority in order to keep his place in office – 180 out of 359 Conservative MP’s are required to back their Prime Minister otherwise the current leader will be forced to leave office.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, pulled out of the running in the last Conservative leadership vote, but he is favourite to become the next Prime Minister and has publicly urged his Conservative colleagues to force Boris Johnson out of office ahead of the next general election next year.

Elsewhere, opposition and Labour and leader Keir Starmer is a close second on the latest odds.

With the current Conservative government creating a polarising political relationship with the British public after a string of scandals, a first Labour leader since Tony Blair may well be on the cards.

Johnson will need to survive the no confidence vote in order for Starmer to become the next Prime Minister however, otherwise it will be another Conservative party member until the election next year.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat make up the top four candidates, and will certainly be in the running to take over at the helm of the Conservative party should Johnson fail to survive the no confidence vote on Monday evening.

Who Will Replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?

Below you will find the implied probability based on the latest odds from William Hill.

Next Prime Minister % Chance
Jeremy Hunt 16.7%
Keir Starmer 14.3%
Liz Truss 12.5%
Tom Tugendhat 11.1%

 

