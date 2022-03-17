Newsboy Tips for Cheltenham – Day Three Cheltenham Tips

It’s day three at the Cheltenham Festival this Thursday and loads to look forward to with the Ryanair Chase and Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle two highlights. Here’s what leading tipster – Newsboy, from the Mirror, is tipping at Cheltenham on day three.



You can back Newsboy's 7 DAY THREE Cheltenham tips



Newsboy’s Cheltenham Tips – Day Three



1.30 Turners Novices’ Chase – GALOPIN DES CHAMPS @ 10/11 with Fitzdares

2.10 Pertemps Handicap Hurdle Tip – BORN PATRIOT @ 18/1 with Fitzdares

2.50 Ryanair Chase Tip – ALLAHO @ 8/13 with Fitzdares

3.30 Stayers’ Hurdle Tip – THYME HILL @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

4.10 Paddy Power Plate Tip – THE GLANCING QUEEN @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

4.50 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Tip – DINOBLUE @ 2/1 with Fitzdares

5.30 Kim Muir Chase Tip – MISTER COFFEY @ 12/1 with Fitzdares

Note: Odds are subject to change

Newsboys Cheltenham Tips – Day Three

Newsboy’s Cheltenham Tip – 1.30 Turners Novices’ Chase – GALOPIN DES CHAMPS @ 10/11 with Fitzdares



Impressed at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out – is now 2-from-2 over fences and we know this Willie Mullins horse stays further than this, which will be key in the softer ground.

Newsboy’s Cheltenham Tip – 2.10 Pertemps Handicap Hurdle Tip – BORN PATRIOT @ 18/1 with Fitzdares



Likely needed the run the last day at Sandown after 3 months off. Should be spot on for this now and ran well (2nd) at the track back in October off just a 3lbs lower mark.

Newsboy’s Cheltenham Tip – 2.50 Ryanair Chase Tip – ALLAHO @ 8/13 with Fitzdares



Won this race well last year and it’s hard to see him not following up. Has been on top form all season and the clear top-rated in the race.

Newsboy’s Cheltenham Tip – 3.30 Stayers’ Hurdle Tip – THYME HILL @ 4/1 with Fitzdares



Seems to always run well here at Cheltenham and has been freshened up with a small break since his last run at Ascot in December, when second to Champ in the Long Walk Hurdle. Goes well off a break and this has been the target all season.

Newsboy’s Cheltenham Tip – 4.10 Paddy Power Plate Tip – THE GLANCING QUEEN @ 4/1 with Fitzdares



The form of his second here last time out to L’Homme Presse took a huge boost yesterday with that one winning the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. Still only had 3 runs over fences – two wins – and the King yard were on the scoresheet on Tuesday at this meeting.

Newsboy’s Cheltenham Tip – 4.50 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Tip – DINOBLUE @ 2/1 with Fitzdares



Willie Mullins loves to win this race – won it 5 times in the last 6. His main hope this time looks to be this 5 year-old, who bolted up on his only run last time out at Clonmel. Expected to be a useful hurdler in the making.

Newsboy’s Cheltenham Tip – 5.30 Kim Muir Chase Tip – MISTER COFFEY @ 12/1 with Fitzdares

Consistent chaser, that’s not been out of the first three this season – has the experienced former Gold Cup winning jockey, Sam Waley-Cohen, booked to ride too and having a top jockey in this race is key.

