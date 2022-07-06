Newmarket July Festival 2022 Fitzdares Horse Racing £30 Free Bet

Claim the Fitzdares Newmarket July Festival 2022 Horse Racing Betting Offer & £30 FREE BET
Fitzdares is a name intrinsically associated with horse racing, so it’s no surprise to find that they’re offering a superb £30 Newmarket July Festival horse racing free bet bonus which you could use ahead of the high-class horse racing from Newmarket this week (Thurs-Sat). Plus, get a £10 FREE BET if your horse is second to any horse priced 20/1+ in any UK/Ire horse race – Keep reading to find out how to claim this great betting offer from Fitzdares.
Fitzdares: 2022 Newmarket July Festival £30 Free Bet (New Customers), Plus, Free Bet (up to £10) If 2nd To 20/1+ Winner In Any UK/Ire Horse Race
You can get your money back up to £10 (as a free bet) if your horse finishes 2nd to a horse priced (SP) 20/1+ in any UK/Ire race – including the races at the Newmarket July Festival this week.
How to Claim the Fitzdares Newmarket July Festival Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here to go Fitzdares
- Place a bet on any race at the Newmarket July Festival this week
- If your horses finishes second to a 20/1+ winner, Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌
- Up To 25% bonuses on multis – Bonus on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets too
- NEW CUSTOMERS ALSO BET £30, GET £30 IN FREE BETS
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
How to Claim the Fitzdares Newmarket July Festival Horse Racing £30 FREE BET Betting Offer?
It couldn’t be any simpler to claim this fantastic welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
RELATED: Newmarket Races Today – Cards, Tips & Results for Races at Newmarket Today
Fitzdares 2022 Newmarket July Festival Betting Offer: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets
You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming. However, this can be a long and boring job, so we’ve done it for you. Check out the main terms of this free bet bonus below.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
RELATED: Newmarket Horse Racing Tips and Trends for Thursday 7th July 2022
Fitzdares Coral Eclipse Horse Racing Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Up to 25% Bonus on Multis
Thanks to this promotion, you’ll get a boost to the odds of your Lucky 15, 31 and 63 selections.
All you need to do is make one of these bets on the horses and you’ll have up to a 25% boost on your odds.
If your horse is beaten by a 20/1 or bigger winner. we’ll give you money back as a free bet!
Get money back as a free bet (up to £10) if your horse finishes 2nd to a horse priced at 20/1 (21.0) or bigger on any race from every UK & Irish race meeting – including the horse racing at Newmarket this week (Thurs, Fri and Sat)
Key T&Cs: The current applicable markets are horseracing daily race winner markets with the exception of ante-post markets.
Fitzdares review: Should You Claim the Newmarket July Festival Horse Racing Offer?
You should definitely claim this cracking Fitzdares Newmarket July Festival horse betting offer from Fitzdares. Not only will you receive £30 of bonus money to use on the races for this week’s horse racing at Newmarket races – including races like the Falmouth Stakes (Fri) and July Cup (Sat) – or, indeed, anywhere else in the sportsbook – but you’ll also know you’re betting at a sportsbook you can trust.
To claim this great offer, head over to Fitzdares using a link on this page and sign up. Then you just need to deposit some money and make a qualifying £30 bet. After this, you’ll find £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule
Newmarket July Festival: Thursday 7th July 2022
- 1:20 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV
- 1:50 – Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m5f ITV
- 2:25 – Close Brothers July Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
- 3:00 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 6f ITV
- 3:35 – Princess Of Wales’s Close Brothers Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
- 4:10 – Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m RTV
- 4:40 – Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV
Newmarket July Festival: Friday 8th July 2022
- 1:15 – Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV
- 1:50 – bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m2f ITV
- 2:25 – Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored By bet365) (Group 2) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
- 3:00 – bet365 Trophy (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV
- 3:35 – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV
- 4:10 – Arioneo Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f RTV
- 4:45 – Moet & Chandon Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 5f RTV
Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022
- 1:30 – Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV
- 2:05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV
- 2:40 – bet365 Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV
- 3:15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
- 3:50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV
- 4:25 – Darley July Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV
- 5:00 – Discover Newmarket Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV
