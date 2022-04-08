Newcastle vs Wolves Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Newcastle United will be hoping to bounce back from their recent losing streak when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Friday night.
The home side are coming into this contest on the back of three consecutive defeats in the Premier League and they will be desperate to turn things around.
Newcastle are currently 15th in the league table they cannot afford to keep dropping points at this stage of the season. The Magpies are currently seven points clear of the drop zone but they could be sucked back into the relegation battle if they keep losing games.
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won three of the last four league matches and they are currently eighth in the league table.
The visitors are undoubtedly the better team here and they are in better form. It will be interesting to see if they can pull off an upset on their travels this week.
Wolves are undefeated in their last eight matches against Newcastle and the visitors will look to exploit the home side’s vulnerabilities this week.
Despite Newcastle’s problems in recent weeks, the Magpies have the quality to grind out a positive result here and this should be a close contest.
Newcastle have won their last three home matches in the Premier League and they will be determined to get something out of this game.
Four of the last six meetings between these two sides have ended in draws and the two teams are likely to cancel each other out this week as well.
Newcastle vs Wolves prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Wolves @ 19/1 with Bet UK
Newcastle have been dreadful at the back this season Wolves will be looking to take advantage of that when the two sides meet on Friday.
The Magpies have conceded nine goals across all competitions in the last five matches.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 15 goals and a high scoring contest could be on the cards here.
Newcastle vs Wolves betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 19/13 with Bet UK
When is Newcastle vs Wolves?
The Premier League clash between Newcastle vs Wolves will be played on the 8th of April at St James’ Park.
What time does Newcastle vs Wolves Kick-Off?
The Premier League clash between Newcastle vs Wolves kicks off at 20:00 pm BST.
Newcastle vs Wolves Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Newcastle Team News
Newcastle will be without Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Ciaran Clark, Isaac Hayden and Jamal Lewis due to injuries.
Newcastle Predicted Starting Line-Up
Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; Murphy, Wood, Saint-Maximin
Wolves Team News
Ki-Jana Hoever and Ruben Neves are injured for Wolves. Star striker Raul Jimenez is suspended.
Wolves Predicted Starting Line-Up
Sa; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Marcal; Podence, F Silva, Trincao
