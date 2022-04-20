Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Newcastle will be looking to build on their recent run of form with a win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League this Wednesday.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Palace Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Newcastle 7/5 Crystal Palace 21/10 Draw 85/40

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Predictions

The Magpies have been in excellent form since the turn of the year and they will be hoping to close in on the top half with a win at home this week.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are unbeaten in five of their last six Premier League matches and they will look to pull off the upset away from home.

The Magpies have been formidable in front of their own fans recently and they have won the last five home matches in the Premier League.

Only Liverpool have picked up more points in the Premier League than Newcastle since January 2022 and they will fancy their chances of getting a good result here.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Crystal Palace @ 8/1 with Bet Storm

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Crystal Palace were beaten by Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup last time out and the Eagles will be desperate to bounce back strongly.

They are unbeaten in four of the last six meetings against Newcastle and it remains to be seen whether the away side can grind out an important result here.

Palace have done well in the recent weeks and they have the quality to grind out an away win here.

This should be a close contest between two evenly matched sides and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace betting tip: Newcastle win @ 7/5 with Bet Storm

When is Newcastle vs Crystal Palace?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle vs Crystal Palace will be played on the 20th of April at St James’ Park.

What time does Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Kick-Off?

The Premier League clash between Everton vs Leicester City kicks off at 19:45 pm BST.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Newcastle Team News

Newcastle will be without Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier because of injuries.

Newcastle Predicted Starting Line-Up

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Crystal Palace Team News

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are without Nathan Ferguson because of an injury.

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-Up

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

