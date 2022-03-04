Newcastle vs Brighton top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Newcastle United take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, looking at expanding their Premier League uninterrupted run to seven games and move farther away from the relegation zone. With a win at St James’ Park, the visitors will prevent their fourth consecutive league defeat and cement their position in the top ten.

Newcastle vs Brighton odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Newcastle 7/4 Draw 11/5 Brighton 13/8

Newcastle vs Brighton betting tips and prediction

Newcastle is the team that has improved the most in the league. It was speculated at one point during the season that they were on the verge of being relegated to the Championship.

However, they have recently put in a fantastic run of form, to the point that they have amassed the second-highest number of points in the league in the last five matchdays. Only Liverpool has performed better.

Brighton, on the other hand, has been one of the weakest teams in the competition from the beginning of the season. They haven’t won in a long time and are allowing a lot of goals. They’ve also been a disaster on the road. For these reasons, the Magpies should win this Saturday at home.

Newcastle defeated Brentford 0-2 on the road in their most recent match. They had won four of their previous five overall matches, and their only league loss at home since October had come against Manchester City, the reigning champions.

Brighton, on the other hand, was defeated 0-2 at home by Aston Villa last week. They’ve also lost three straight games and haven’t won in eight of their last nine games. In the last five months, they have only won twice on the road. One of these victories came against Watford, who was in 19th place.

On the basis of these observations, Newcastle should win on Saturday.

Newcastle vs Brighton betting tips: Newcastle to win @ 7/4 with bet365