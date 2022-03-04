Newcastle vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion will face off at St James’ Park on Saturday as the English Premier League resumes with a new round of fixtures.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Newcastle vs Brighton live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Newcastle vs Brighton preview

After beating Brentford 0-2 in the Premier League, Newcastle United will be eager for another victory.

Newcastle United had 63% possession and 26 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target, in the encounter. Joelinton (33′) and Joe Willock (44′) scored for Newcastle United. Brentford had six shots on goal, one of which was on target.

Newcastle United’s backline has proven to be of high quality, as evidenced by their recent results. Newcastle United have been stingy with their goals, with only three going past their goalkeeper in their last six games.

After losing their previous Premier League match against Aston Villa, Brighton and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time.

Brighton & Hove Albion had 66% possession and 12 shots on goal, with one on target, in the encounter. Aston Villa had nine shots on aim, four of which were on target. Aston Villa scored with Matty Cash (17′) and Ollie Watkins (68′).

It’s worth remembering that Brighton has scored just four goals in their last six games, which is an unacceptable return. The Seagulls have also seen their opponents’ overall goal tally equal 11 in those outings. We’ll simply have to wait and see if that tendency continues in this game.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Newcastle vs Brighton team news

Newcastle team news

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will be without Allan Saint-Maximin (knock), Callum Wilson (calf injury), Isaac Hayden (knee surgery), and Kieran Trippier (metatarsal fracture).

Newcastle predicted line-up

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton; Murphy, Wood, Fraser

Brighton team news

Graham Potter, the manager of Brighton, has a number of availability concerns to cope with. Tudor Baluta (ankle), Enock Mwepu (hamstring), Adam Webster (groin), and 11 (Brighton) are all out.

Brighton predicted lineup

Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lampety, Moder, Bissouma, Mac Allister, March; Trossard, Maupay

Newcastle vs Brighton free bets