Newcastle vs Aston Villa Premier League Betting Picks: Villa Last Beat Magpies Away In 2005

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
See below our Newcastle vs Aston Villa Premier League betting picks as the two improving sides get their new seasons going this Saturday. Villa will be trying to end an 18-year drought without a win away at St James’ Park.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Picks: Can Magpies Can Steal All Three Points?

The Premier League Saturday later game on week one sees Newcastle hosting Aston Villa at St James’ Park – a venue that the Midlands club last won at back in 2005.

Yes, you have to go back 18 years to find the last time Villa walked away from Newcastle with all three points – a game that saw three Newcastle players sent off in (two for fighting each other, Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer).

Newcastle Are 15 Home Games Unbeaten Vs Villa

Depsite that famous game, Newcastle haven’t looked back since when Villa have rolled into town – grabbing a win or a draw against them at home since. A run that now strecthes back 15 games.

They face-off again this Saturday as Villa look to ‘stop the rot’ and come away with three points and after a decent finish to their 2022/23 season many are tipping Villa, with Unai Emery at the helm to go good things this term.

However, last season this clash ended 4-0 to Newcastle and back in 2022 it finished 1-0 to the Toon Army.

The best US soccer sportsbooks are taking no chances – and maybe they know about this 18 year-old stat – with Newcastle on offer at -130, the draw +290 and a Villa win at +370.

Other betting options that stand out based on the recent meetings are 13 of the last 15 clashes (87%) went Under 2.5 Goals, but it’s worth pointing out the two games that didn’t both came last season.

A draw has also not been a bad angle when these sides meet with 43% of the last 14 ending all square – with 4 of the last 10 matches ending 1-1, which is on offer at +650. While both teams DIDN’T score in 5 of the last 6 (+110)

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson Scored 2 In This Clash Last Season

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson fired in a brace (2 goals) in this fixture last season when the Magpies won 4-0, so the England striker could appeal at +129 to score or +600 to grab two again.

In terms of Villa’s main man in front of goal look no further than Ollie Watkins. Another England International that seems to be peaking at the moment is last season is anything to go by and could be in for a great 9 months. He’s on the table at +250 to score.

Overall, it’s hard to ignore the top home league record that Newcastle hold over Villa. However, a fair few recent clashes have also been draws (40% of the last 10) and with Villa looking a side on the up we feel they can come away with a point here.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Betting Pick: DRAW @ +290

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Match Details

📅Time/Date: 1:30pm (ET), Saturday, August 12, 2023
🎲 Newcastle vs Aston Villa Odds: Newcastle -130 | Draw +290 | Man City -370

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Main Betting Markets

Match Betting
Newcastle -130
Draw +290
Aston Villa +370

Goals Betting
Over 2.5 Goals -102
Under 2.5 Goals -114

Andy Newton

Arrow to top