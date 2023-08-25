Soccer

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool: Date, Time, Head-to-Head, How To Watch, & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will make the trip to St. James’ Park for their Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon. The Reds are coming into the Premier League Matchday 3 encounter on the back of a 3-1 win over Bournemouth. Eddie Howe’s side, on the other hand, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in their previous English top-flight outing.

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool: Date, Time, & How To Watch

Newcastle United will welcome Liverpool to St. James’ Park in Newcastle on Sunday, August 27, 2023. The match will kick off at 4:30 PM BST or 11:30 AM ET.

In the United States, one must tune in to NBC Sports Network to catch the mouth-watering clash between the two Premier League heavyweights. USA Network and Telemundo will also telecast the game. Meanwhile, streamers can check out Fubo to catch the game live.

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool: Head-to-Head

Newcastle United exceeded expectations in the Premier League last season, finishing fourth and securing a place in the UEFA Champions League. As a matter of fact, Howe’s side claimed their Champions League berth at Liverpool’s expense, who finished four points behind Newcastle (71 to 67) in fifth place. Although the Magpies proved to be more consistent throughout the campaign, they failed to get anything out of their meetings with the Anfield outfit in the Premier League. They lost 2-1 at Anfield in August and succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at St. James’ Park in February. No team except Liverpool did the double over Newcastle last season.

As per the data we have procured from the Evening Standard, the two teams have crossed each other 185 times. The Reds have been far superior, claiming 91 wins to the Toons’ 50. There have been 44 draws so far.

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool: Prediction

Recent records and history are firmly on Liverpool’s side. However, Newcastle United have just looked better this season. Howe has turned them into a well-oiled machine, one that is capable of pressing frantically, scoring excellent goals, and defending like their lives depended on it.

Klopp’s side, on the other hand, have looked sluggish on the pitch and often lacked direction at the back. Additionally, their superstar Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, which cannot be good for team morale.

All things considered, the Magpies seem to be the more organized team coming into Sunday’s blockbuster clash. We predict them to pick an entertaining 2-1 victory over the 19-time English champions this weekend.

