Newcastle United vs Leicester City Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Now that they are completely safe from relegation worries, the Magpies should be eager to move as further up the table as they can. Following a win over Wolves last weekend, Eddie Howe’s men ended a mini blip.

The Tyne and Wear side are in 15th place in the league standings and can definitely get closer to a top half place in the league standings. The Magpies have won each of their last four Premier League games at home so the Foxes will have to be wary.

Brendan Rodgers’ men had a night to remember as they beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 to book a place in the semifinals of the Europa Conference League. They now get ready to take on AS Roma in what promises to be an enticing encounter.

Before that though, the Foxes need to secure a top half spot in the league.

How to Watch Newcastle v Leicester Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports.

When is Newcastle v Leicester?

The game will take place on April 1, 72022.

What time does Newcastle v Leicester Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 14:15 PM UK time

Newcastle v Leicester Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Newcastle Team News

Ryan Fraser managed to stay on the field for only 13 minutes before hobbling off with a thigh issue. The Scottish winger hasn’t exactly been ruled out but might not be risked. Both Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are on the road to recovery. However, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden are definitely out.

Newcastle Predicted Line Up

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Leicester Team News

The Foxes will be without Danny Ward, Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand. We’re still not sure whether Jamie Vardy will return to action.

Leicester Predicted Line Up

Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

