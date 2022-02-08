Newcastle United vs Everton prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Newcastle United host Everton in the Premier League tonight, with both sides looking for three huge points to bolster their hopes of Premier League survival.

Match Info

Date: Tuesday, February 8th

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, St James’ Park, Newcastle

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Newcastle United vs Everton predictions

Newcastle United spent close to £90 million on transfer fees during the January transfer window.

Now, Eddie Howe’s expensively assembled team must begin the process of scrapping out enough wins to keep their EPL status intact, beginning tonight vs Frank Lampard’s rejuvenated-looking Everton.

Thus far, the fresh impetus brought to the Newcastle squad by the likes of former-Burnley striker, Chris Wood, has been evident for all to see. Having drawn with Man U and Watford and winning vs Leeds, Newcastle are in the midst of a three-game undefeated streak in the league. And, with new players such as Matt Targett and Bruno Guimaraes ready for action vs Everton tonight, it’s easy to see why there is renewed optimism upon the Tyne.

Make no mistake, however. Against an Everton side now managed by Frank Lampard, the three points will not come easy!

Goals from Richarlison, Mina, Holgate, and Townsend ensured the Toffees defeated Brentford, 4-1, in the FA Cup at the weekend, in what was Lampard’s first game in the Everton dugout. The Merseyside club looked a completely different attacking prospect to how they’d appeared under now-outed former manager Rafa Benitez.

Prior to Lampard’s arrival, Everton succumbed to three consecutive defeats against Norwich, Aston Villa, and Brighton in the league, picking up just one point from five EPL games. But that Brentford result in the cup will give the away fans plenty of hope. Whether the performance comes down to how bad Benitez was doing or if it’s just a new manager bounce, it really was like watching a different side.

From a betting perspective, Newcastle are one of the worst-ranked Premier League sides when it comes to home form. The Magpies have managed just one win at St.James Park all season, drawing six and losing four times.

The Toffees, on the other hand, have had issues on the road all season, winning just once away from Goodison Park, drawing three times, and losing six.

With both Newcastle and Everton struggling for any semblance of form at home and on the road, respectively, and with both sides desperate not to lose the game, we can’t help but feel that this relegation six-pointer is likely to end in a score draw.

Newcastle United vs Everton prediction: Newcastle United 2 Everton 2 @ 9/4 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Newcastle United vs Everton betting tips

The 9/4 odds available on a draw at bet365 are fantastic.

But, after looking through the recent results between these teams, we’ve decided to add an extra leg to our betting slip.

In the six games played between Newcastle United and Everton going back to December, 2018, five of the results have ended with BTTS bets yielding positive results for bettors. Each of the last three fixtures contested at St. James’ Park have also ended with both teams having scored goals.

As such, we’ve decided to add BTTS to our slip using the excellent Bet Builder tool found at bet365.

Using bet365’s Bet Builder tool, it’s possible to wager on a drawn game with BTTS, providing improved odds of 10/3, leading to a potential £43.33 payout on just a £10 stake.

Newcastle United vs Everton betting tips: Drawn game with BTTS @ 10/3 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Newcastle United vs Everton odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Newcastle United vs Everton Match Odds

Newcastle @ 6/4 with bet365

Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Everton @ 15/8 with bet365

Newcastle United vs Everton Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Newcastle United vs Everton free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on Newcastle United vs Everton or any other sports market.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Premier League matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: