Newcastle United vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 19/1 Bet

St James Park hosts Monday night football, with Arsenal the visitors to face Newcastle United. It is a game that will be crucial to Arsenal’s top four chase and to Newcastle United’s top half finish. With that game in mind, we have put together a bet builder on betUK that comes in at 19/1.
Over 2.5 goals
We expect goals from this game. Arsenal conceded three against Tottenham on Thursday, and Newcastle United haven’t been the most solid team defensively this season.
Both teams have bags of attacking quality that will be hoping to shine through on Monday night.
Both teams to score – YES
We touched above on the fact both teams have been poor defensively, but have lots to offer going forward, so it makes sense to have both teams to score in the game.
Bruno Guimarães to score anytime
The Brazilian midfielder is quickly becoming a fan favourite at St James Park. In 15 appearances, he has four goals from a more defensive midfield role, which has impressed pundits and fans.
Bruno will be looking to add more goals to his tally this season, especially in front of a packed St James.
Eddie Nketiah to score anytime
One standout player in recent weeks for Arsenal has been Nketiah. The young striker has been waiting for his chance in the Arsenal team for a few seasons now, and looked likely to leave this summer. After getting his chance in the team, he has impressed and looks set to stay at the club.
We are backing Nketiah to add another goal to his name on Monday.
Over 2.5 cards
It will be a fiery atmosphere like always at St James Park on Monday. The atmosphere often adds something to the game that leads to more cards than usual. Combine this with players such as Jonjo Shelvey and Granit Xhaka, and cards seem to be an inevitability.
We expect to see over 2.5 cards in this one.
Combined Bet Builder 19/1 on betUK
