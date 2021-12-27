Countries
Football Betting Tips – Newcastle United v Manchester United preview & prediction

Newcastle United will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday night.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, St James’ Park. 

Newcastle United v Manchester United preview

The Magpies have picked up just one win from 18 league matches so far and they are 19th in the table. Eddie Howe will be hoping to pull off a morale-boosting home win here and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and get the job done.
 
Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently 7th in the league table and they will be hoping to close in on the top four with a win away from home.

Newcastle United v Manchester United team news

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Murphy, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie; Almiron, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton; Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford

Newcastle United v Manchester United form guide

The Red Devils are coming into this contest on the back of three consecutive wins and they will be confident of picking up all three points here.
 
They are undefeated in 34 of their last 38 matches against Newcastle in all competitions and Manchester United will be firm favourites heading into this game.
 
 The Red Devils have been exceptional on their travels for over a year now and they are undefeated in 32 of their last 34 away matches in the Premier League.
 
Newcastle United are coming into this contest on the back of three consecutive defeats and they will need a herculean performance to grind out all three points.

Newcastle United v Manchester United betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Newcastle United v Manchester United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Newcastle United 6/1
• Draw – 19/5
• Manchester United – 9/20

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Newcastle United v Manchester United prediction

Manchester United are undoubtedly the better team here and they should be able to pick up all three points with ease.
 
Newcastle are lacking in form and confidence right now and they are likely to fall short here.
 

Prediction: Manchester United to win at 9/20 with Betfred

