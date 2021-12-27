Football Betting Tips – Newcastle United v Manchester United preview & prediction

The Red Devils are coming into this contest on the back of three consecutive wins and they will be confident of picking up all three points here.

They are undefeated in 34 of their last 38 matches against Newcastle in all competitions and Manchester United will be firm favourites heading into this game.

The Red Devils have been exceptional on their travels for over a year now and they are undefeated in 32 of their last 34 away matches in the Premier League.

Newcastle United are coming into this contest on the back of three consecutive defeats and they will need a herculean performance to grind out all three points.