Football Betting Tips – Newcastle United v Manchester United preview & prediction

Match Info
Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, St James’ Park.
Newcastle United v Manchester United preview
Newcastle United v Manchester United team news
Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Murphy, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie; Almiron, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton; Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford
Newcastle United v Manchester United form guide
Newcastle United v Manchester United betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Newcastle United v Manchester United from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Newcastle United – 6/1
• Draw – 19/5
• Manchester United – 9/20
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Newcastle United v Manchester United prediction
Prediction: Manchester United to win at 9/20 with Betfred
