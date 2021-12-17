Countries
Football Betting Tips – Newcastle United v Manchester City preview & prediction

Manchester City will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 14:00 GMT, St James’ Park. 

Newcastle United v Manchester City preview

The visitors are in red hot form right now and they are one point clear at the top of the Premier League table.
 
Meanwhile, Newcastle United are 19th in the league table with just one win from 17 Premier League matches and this will be another tough encounter for them.

Newcastle United v Manchester City team news

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie; Fraser, Hayden, Shelvey, Murphy; Wilson, Joelinton

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

Newcastle United v Manchester City form guide

Manchester City have managed to win 19 of their last 24 matches against Newcastle United in all competitions and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.
 
Meanwhile, the Magpies have failed to win 16 of their last 17 Premier League matches and they will need a massive slice of luck to get something out of this contest.

Newcastle United v Manchester City betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Newcastle United v Manchester City from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Newcastle United 16/1
• Draw – 7/1
• Manchester City – 1/6

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Newcastle United v Manchester City prediction

Manchester City will be the firm favourites to pick up all three points here. The visitors have managed to win four of their last six matches against Newcastle.
 
The home side are currently lacking in form and confidence and Manchester city are likely to grind out another important away win here.
 

Prediction: Manchester City to win at 1/6 with Betfred

Bet on Manchester City to beat Newcastle at 1/6 with Betfred

