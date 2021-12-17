Football Betting Tips – Newcastle United v Manchester City preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 14:00 GMT, St James’ Park.
Newcastle United v Manchester City preview
Newcastle United v Manchester City team news
Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie; Fraser, Hayden, Shelvey, Murphy; Wilson, Joelinton
Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish
Newcastle United v Manchester City betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Newcastle United v Manchester City from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Newcastle United – 16/1
• Draw – 7/1
• Manchester City – 1/6
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Newcastle United v Manchester City prediction
Prediction: Manchester City to win at 1/6 with Betfred
