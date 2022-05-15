Newcastle United vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 19/1 Bet

St James Park hosts Monday night football, with Arsenal the visitors to face Newcastle United. It is a game that will be crucial to Arsenal’s top four chase and to Newcastle United’s top half finish. With that game in mind, we have put together a bet builder on betUK that comes in at 19/1.

Best Football Betting Offers Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Claim Offer

Over 2.5 goals

We expect goals from this game. Arsenal conceded three against Tottenham on Thursday, and Newcastle United haven’t been the most solid team defensively this season.

Both teams have bags of attacking quality that will be hoping to shine through on Monday night.

Both teams to score – YES

We touched above on the fact both teams have been poor defensively, but have lots to offer going forward, so it makes sense to have both teams to score in the game.

Bruno Guimarães to score anytime

The Brazilian midfielder is quickly becoming a fan favourite at St James Park. In 15 appearances, he has four goals from a more defensive midfield role, which has impressed pundits and fans.

Bruno will be looking to add more goals to his tally this season, especially in front of a packed St James.

Eddie Nketiah to score anytime

One standout player in recent weeks for Arsenal has been Nketiah. The young striker has been waiting for his chance in the Arsenal team for a few seasons now, and looked likely to leave this summer. After getting his chance in the team, he has impressed and looks set to stay at the club.

We are backing Nketiah to add another goal to his name on Monday.

Over 2.5 cards

It will be a fiery atmosphere like always at St James Park on Monday. The atmosphere often adds something to the game that leads to more cards than usual. Combine this with players such as Jonjo Shelvey and Granit Xhaka, and cards seem to be an inevitability.

We expect to see over 2.5 cards in this one.

Combined Bet Builder 19/1 on betUK

More Football Bet Builder Betting Sites