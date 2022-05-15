Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Arsenal travel to the North East to face Newcastle United on Monday night. The Gunners are looking to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat against rivals Tottenham Hotspur. With that in mind, we have put together of our tips and predictions ahead of this game, as well as finding some of the best odds.
Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Tip
- Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Newcastle United to win and BTTS @ 6/1 on betUK
Newcastle United will be backed by a sold out St James Park and will be wanting to put on a performance for the Newcastle faithful. Eddie Howe’s side will take confidence from Arsenal’s poor result against Spurs midweek.
Arsenal are going to be lacking in centre back options after Rob Holding was sent off, and Gabriel came off injured. They are also waiting on Ben White getting back to full fitness, which means Granit Xhaka may be asked to step back into a role he has played before but isn’t the most comfortable.
Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction
- Newcastle United vs Arsenal score prediction: 3-2 @ 30/1 on betUK
Newcastle United haven’t scored in the last five league meetings between these two teams, but under Howe they are a new team. They will be confident they can follow in Spurs footprints by scoring three past Arsenal, especially if they have to use a makeshift defence.
Arsenal are a threat going forward, even if they didn’t show it against Spurs. The like of Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka are important for Arteta going forward, they will need to show why this is against Newcastle United.
Newcastle United vs Arsenal Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Newcastle United
|13/4
|BetUK
|Draw
|13/6
|BetUK
|Arsenal
|10/11
|BetUK