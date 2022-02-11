Newbury Tips & Super Saturday Selections – Our NAP, NB & Best EW Bets

On Super Saturday, there are Newbury tips aplenty from SportsLens experts. This card always has competitive races on it and is often the last chance for Cheltenham hopefuls to run before the Festival. Get the lowdown on all the Newbury tips for 12 February from SportsLens experts here.

We’ve got our NAP of the meeting, alongside the NB and top each way bets on horse racing betting sites offering great odds. Newbury is such an important track in its own right, hosting Grade 1 and Group 1 action on other cards. This meeting includes the extended 2m Grade 2 Game Spirit Chase and much more. Time for a look at those Newbury tips for Super Saturday, then.

Super Saturday NAP: Sceau Royal, Game Spirit Chase (3:00)

Last year’s victor Sceau Royal looks as good as ever, and drying ground suits him to a tee. Trained by Alan King, horse racing results show this now 10-year-old Doctor Dino gelding has finished first and second in the Game Spirit in each the two previous renewals. Sceau Royal, a magnificent servant over both hurdles and fences for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, returns to chasing after a break.

He goes well fresh and has the top official rating in the line-up of 163. With the yard among the winners and James Bowen now in the saddle, this forgotten horse of two-mile chasing division could can show he retains all his old ability. Sceau Royal is as big as 50/1 in the Queen Mother Champion Chase odds for Cheltenham, yet favourite here.

The opposition at Newbury all have questions to answer. Main market rival Hitman hasn’t won a graded race yet, while Editeur Du Gite and Sky Pirate haven’t proven themselves outside of handicap company. Similar comments apply to Funambule Sivola. That is why Sceau Royal is the NAP among our Newbury tips with Bet365 going 5/2 about a successful return to fences.

Newbury Tips NB: Pats Fancy, Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (1:15)

Bravemansgame tries a handicap for the first time, but never in his career to date has he had to concede huge lumps of weight to his horse racing rivals for Paul Nicholls. He may well win the extended 2m 7f novices’ limited handicap chase here but Pats Fancy is a value alternative in the opener. Trained by Rebecca Curtis, this seven-year-old son of Oscar has won his last two outings over fences.

Pats Fancy has only run in this sphere at Chepstow so far, but his form there stacks up. After beating subsequent Mandarin and Classic Chase runner-up Gericault Roque by half-a-length, he followed-up on Welsh Grand National day. On that most recent outing, Pats Fancy beat Imperial Alcazar by 11 lengths. The runner-up has since gone one better off top weight in a valuable race at Cheltenham odds of 9/1 on Festival Trials Day.

That reads well for a horse receiving 16lb from Bravemansgame. The third from that first Chepstow win has also subsequently scored, so Pats Fancy looks a viable alternative to the favourite. Nicholls’ Ditcheat yard is also out of form with no runners during the week. That makes the 9/2 with 888Sport about Fancy Look a bit of value among Newbury tips for Super Saturday.

EW: Mamoon Star, Winter Bumper (4:45)

In the concluding Winter Bumper over an extended 2m, plenty are in with chances. One that could be each way value with the best betting sites paying extra places here is Mamoon Star. An eye-catching and staying on third in another Listed contest at Cheltenham over a shorter trip last time out, he’s one of two in the race for trainer Fergal O’Brien.

This yard does well with its bumper runners. Three of the last four winners of this have also been four-year-olds like Mamoon Star. The Mamool gelding has been keeping on at the finish in both his junior bumper outings. Judged on that, going up in trip but an extra couple of furlong should suit him after defying a 16/1 price in the Cheltenham betting to hit the frame at this level last time.

Mamoon Star gets weight from all but one rival here, so he’s one of the Newbury tips each way. With just 10st 7lb on his back, and granted further improvement, hitting the frame again looks on the card. There are two bookies paying four places here in Betfred and Bet365. Mamoon Star is well worth an each way play.

Newbury Tips for Super Saturday, 12 February

1:15 – Pats Fancy (NB)

2:25 – Eldorado Allen (EW)

3:00 – Sceau Royal (NAP)

3:35 – Jpr One, I like To Move It (EW)

4:45 – Mamoon Star (EW)

