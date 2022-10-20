Countries
new york yankees vs houston astros live streaming how to watch mlb live stream free

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Live Streaming: How to Watch MLB Live Stream Free

Author image

Updated

14 mins ago

on

3 min read

1266372162

Game 2 of the best-of-seven ALCS series takes place tonight at 7:37 pm ET. Here is how you can watch the Yankees vs. Astros game for free via our MLB live stream.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live Stream

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in all your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros live stream online for FREE

Best Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream Sites

50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
50% Up To $1000 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 X $250 Bonuses)
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live Stream Preview

The Yankees are looking to even the series tonight when they meet the Astros at Minute Maid Park. New York dropped game 1 of this series 4-2 and will look to even things up Thursday evening.

Yankees righty Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18) takes the hill for the Yankees, and he’s coming off a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Severino scattered eight hits with three earned runs alongside six strikeouts. Severino was 0-2 with a 3.75 ERA over a dozen innings pitched against Houston this season.

The Yankees bats have scored 18 runs over their last five contests and slashed .243/.329/.439/.768 with 350 strikeouts over 1351 at bats vs. left-handed pitching this season. 

Houston plans for lefty Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82) to make the start tonight. The southpaw has won four of his last five starts, including a playoff victory at home vs. the Seattle Mariners. Valdez allowed three earned runs over six innings pitched in his only matchup with the Yankees this season. 

Houston has scored 20 runs over their past five contests and slashed .242/.315/.411/.726 with 858 strikeouts over 3754 at-bats vs. right-handed pitching this season. 

The Astros are favored to win this game but this is a tight one to call. 

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Odds

Bet Money Line Play
New York Yankees +141 jazzsports
Houston Astros -153 jazzsports

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

So, without further delay, it’s time to unpack the best Jazz Sportsbook promo codes. These include JazzSports’ leading welcome offer, through to racebook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks, no deposit bonus codes and much more from the team at JazzSports.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code Claim
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus 200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Visit Jazz Sports
nbsp;

