New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Live Streaming: How to Watch MLB Live Stream Free

Game 2 of the best-of-seven ALCS series takes place tonight at 7:37 pm ET. Here is how you can watch the Yankees vs. Astros game for free via our MLB live stream.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live Stream

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live Stream Preview

The Yankees are looking to even the series tonight when they meet the Astros at Minute Maid Park. New York dropped game 1 of this series 4-2 and will look to even things up Thursday evening.

Yankees righty Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18) takes the hill for the Yankees, and he’s coming off a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Severino scattered eight hits with three earned runs alongside six strikeouts. Severino was 0-2 with a 3.75 ERA over a dozen innings pitched against Houston this season.

The Yankees bats have scored 18 runs over their last five contests and slashed .243/.329/.439/.768 with 350 strikeouts over 1351 at bats vs. left-handed pitching this season.

Houston plans for lefty Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82) to make the start tonight. The southpaw has won four of his last five starts, including a playoff victory at home vs. the Seattle Mariners. Valdez allowed three earned runs over six innings pitched in his only matchup with the Yankees this season.

Houston has scored 20 runs over their past five contests and slashed .242/.315/.411/.726 with 858 strikeouts over 3754 at-bats vs. right-handed pitching this season.

The Astros are favored to win this game but this is a tight one to call.

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Odds

