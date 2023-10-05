New York Sports Betting Update: Bet On NFL Player Props After Gambling Law Change

In a bitter blow for New York betting, the state regulators have adopted new rules to ban player prop over/unders competition bets – with this betting update coming into force from Oct 4 2023.

With NFL player prop bets one of the most popular wagers each week for football fans, this latest gambling rule change will serve as an added inconvenience to New York bettors.

Despite the recent gambling law change in New York – you are still able to bet on NFL player props in NY, by using leading offshore US sportsbook – BetOnline.

New York Sports Betting Update: Player Props Banned In New York

The US state of New York is the latest to clampdown on the player props or overs/unders style betting as it can often be difficult to regulate and some consider it not sports betting, while others saying it encourages accepting illegal bets.

“A commenter objected to proposed Rule 5602.1(a)(4), which would make explicit that contests shall not be based on proposition betting or contests that have the effect of mimicking proposition betting. The Commission believes that a contest offering that is essentially sports betting, which is authorized for licensees and regulated pursuant to Racing Law Article 13 (not Article 14), cannot properly be characterized as IFS simply because an operator labels it as such.”

Michigan and Florida are other states taking a similar view.

