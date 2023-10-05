NFL

New York Sports Betting Update: Bet On NFL Player Props After Gambling Law Change

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barkley and Thomas Giants pic
Barkley and Thomas Giants pic

In a bitter blow for New York betting, the state regulators have adopted new rules to ban player prop over/unders competition bets – with this betting update coming into force from Oct 4 2023.

With NFL player prop bets one of the most popular wagers each week for football fans, this latest gambling rule change will serve as an added inconvenience to New York bettors.

Despite the recent gambling law change in New York – you are still able to bet on NFL player props in NY, by using leading offshore US sportsbook – BetOnline.

How To Bet On Player Props In New York

By joining up with BETONLINE, who are based offshore, the recent New York NFL player prop gambling rule change doesn’t apply to them or their customers.

BetOnline have been serving the US betting population for over 20 years and despite various states chopping and changing their gambling rules, this is something that can be kicked into touch by just opening an account with BetOnline – who also have a 50% deposit bonus offer for new players (up to $1000).

  1. Join BetOnline here
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Bet on NFL Player Prop Bets in New York
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

New York Sports Betting Update: Player Props Banned In New York

The US state of New York is the latest to clampdown on the player props or overs/unders style betting as it can often be difficult to regulate and some consider it not sports betting, while others saying it encourages accepting illegal bets.

“A commenter objected to proposed Rule 5602.1(a)(4), which would make explicit that contests shall not be based on proposition betting or contests that have the effect of mimicking proposition betting. The Commission believes that a contest offering that is essentially sports betting, which is authorized for licensees and regulated pursuant to Racing Law Article 13 (not Article 14), cannot properly be characterized as IFS simply because an operator labels it as such.”

Michigan and Florida are other states taking a similar view.

However, with BetOnline in your corner these individual state betting rules don’t apply.

This trusted and fully recommended US betting site are based offshore so don’t have to comply to the separate laws in each region of the USA.

The great news is that BetOnline also have a fully stacked offering of NFL and sports betting markets so finding your preferred wager is easy. While there is also a 50% deposit bonus on offer that can get you up to $1000 in NFL player props free bets.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chris Olave
NFL

LATEST New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  9s
De'Von Achane
NFL
Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  40min

Miami Dolphins had their unbeaten start to the season brought to a halt by the Bills last weekend and this week they will look to bounce back when they take…

rsz skysports mike mcdaniel miami dolphins 6303749
NFL
Dolphins Injury Report: Help Is On The Way On Both Offense And Defense
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h

After looking borderline invincible in their 70-point offensive effort in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins came crashing back down to Earth in their game against the Bills. They lost by…

rsz evanneal
NFL
Evan Neal Calls Giants Fans “Fair Weather”, Says “Boo Louder”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11h
i
NFL
Joe Burrow Says Sunday’s Game Is A Must-Win For The Bengals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h
nbcsports.brightspotcdn
NFL
Jessie Bates Currently The Highest Graded Safety Per PFF
Author image Owen Jones  •  14h
Steelers Texans Football 17 1696352939
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Kenny Pickett Should Be Ready To Play By Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
Arrow to top