New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have an NBA non-conference matchup Wednesday night between the New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards Wednesday’s New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies at BetOnline with our free $1,000 NBA prop bets you can claim below.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Player Prop Betting Picks

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prop Bets with BetOnline

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NBA Player Props Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create an account and deposit $1000 with NBA promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies prop betting picks

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Player Prop Bets Pick 1: RJ Barrett Under 21.5 points @ -120 BetOnline

Barrett will likely be the Knicks leading scorer this season, but he won’t exceed 22 points Wednesday. The Grizzlies play tremendous defense at times, and coming off a 20 PPG season away from Madison Square Garden doesn’t instill much confidence he’ll exceed the oddsmakers’ total.

RJ Barrett Under 21.5 PTS @ -120 with BetOnline

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Jalen Brunson Under 4.5 rebounds @ +105 BetOnline

Brunson hasn’t averaged 4.5 rebounds per game during his career, and he won’t be asked to grab many boards with Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle on the floor. His job is to take the outlet pass and push the ball up the floor but this game may be over by the 3rd quarter, and he won’t get the minutes he would normally enjoy.

Jalen Brunson Under 4.5 rebounds @ +173 with BetOnline

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Ja Morant Over 3.5 Turnovers @ +106 BetOnline

History tells us that Morant struggles during the month of October. Last season he turned the ball over five times per game, and his push-it-down-the-floor style of play generally lends itself to early-season miscues. Morant has averaged 3.3 turnovers per contest, and the Over is worth it for the plus money we’ll get when he exceeds the total.

Ja Morant Over 3.5 turnovers @ +106 with BetOnline

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Odds