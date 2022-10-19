New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We have an NBA non-conference matchup Wednesday night between the New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.
New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Player Prop Betting Picks
- RJ Barrett Under 21.5 PTS @ -120 with BetOnline
- Jalen Brunson Under 4.5 rebounds @ +105 with BetOnline
- Ja Morant Over 3.5 Turnovers @ +106 with BetOnline
New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Player Prop Bets Pick 1: RJ Barrett Under 21.5 points @ -120 BetOnline
Barrett will likely be the Knicks leading scorer this season, but he won’t exceed 22 points Wednesday. The Grizzlies play tremendous defense at times, and coming off a 20 PPG season away from Madison Square Garden doesn’t instill much confidence he’ll exceed the oddsmakers’ total.
New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Jalen Brunson Under 4.5 rebounds @ +105 BetOnline
Brunson hasn’t averaged 4.5 rebounds per game during his career, and he won’t be asked to grab many boards with Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle on the floor. His job is to take the outlet pass and push the ball up the floor but this game may be over by the 3rd quarter, and he won’t get the minutes he would normally enjoy.
New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Ja Morant Over 3.5 Turnovers @ +106 BetOnline
History tells us that Morant struggles during the month of October. Last season he turned the ball over five times per game, and his push-it-down-the-floor style of play generally lends itself to early-season miscues. Morant has averaged 3.3 turnovers per contest, and the Over is worth it for the plus money we’ll get when he exceeds the total.
