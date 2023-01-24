New York Jets Willing to Give Up Two First-Round Picks for Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have made it clear that they are exploring options for trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The team has stated that they are not looking to trade him within the NFC but rather in the AFC. The New York Jets have emerged as the favorites to land Rodgers, with owner Woody Johnson stating that he would “happily” give the two first-round draft picks it would take to acquire him in what would be a blockbuster NFL trade.

A-Rod to the Jets?

The trade rumors surrounding Rodgers have been swirling for some time now, with the quarterback himself expressing his frustrations with the team’s management. Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, which means that the Packers don’t need his permission to trade him. This is a significant advantage for the team, as they can explore options without any restrictions.

Sweet Caroline: @peter_king believes the #Packers would want "at least 2 first-round picks" in any trade for QB Aaron Rodgers. King believes #Jets owner @woodyjohnson4 "would happily pay" that price + said cap hit over next 2 years is $48.3M combined. #TakeFlight #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/p9lq0Em5w8 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 23, 2023

The Jets, who are in need of a quarterback, have been the most vocal team in their pursuit of Rodgers. The team has struggled in recent years, with a lack of a consistent quarterback being one of the main issues.

With Rodgers, they would have a proven leader and a quarterback who could take them to the next level. The Jets have the cap space and the draft capital to make a deal happen and it seems they are willing to do whatever it takes to bring Rodgers to New York.

Rodgers is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and despite coming towards the winter of his career, can still perform at a high level.

Rodgers is a Super Bowl winner and has been named the league’s MVP four times, including back-to-back MVP wins in 2020 and 2021. However, it seems a very high price to pay for a 39-year-old quarterback, but Rodgers believes he can play at this level for a few good years yet.

Regardless of what happens, it will be fun to watch this saga play out over the next few months.