New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We have a non-conference matchup on Sunday when the New York Jets meet the Pittsburgh Steelers. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $5797.98
New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
-
- Steelers -3.5 -105 @ Betonline
- Pittsburgh ML -180 @ Betonline
- Steelers under 41.5 -110 @ Betonline
New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Steelers -3.5 @ Betonline
The Steelers have lost two straight and looking for a bounce-back against a Jets side also 1-2-0.
Pittsburgh is second to last in total offensive yards, but they get a boost playing a Jets defense allowing 2.7 passing and one rushing TD per contest. The problem is the Steelers haven’t scored the football, and if there were ever an opportunity to dominate a team offensively. Sunday is that time.
Pittsburgh QB Mitch Trubisky has put up 579 passing yards with a pair of TD’s and a pick. There’s no excuse for that with wideouts like Dionte Johnson and rookie George Pickens. New Allows nearly three TD passes per game and if Trubisky can’t get the job done against this Jets defense than maybe he shouldn’t be the starting QB any longer.
New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Steelers ML -180 @ Betonline
One thing the Steelers should have success at is running the football. RB Najee Harris has scampered for 128 yards and a TD. That’s it and that needs to change, and we think that it will against a Jets defense surrendering 105 rushing yards per contest. Part of the problem is game script, as Pittsburgh has been chasing the scoreboard and Harris has been used more as a relief valve than the big-time ground gaining back that he is.
Pittsburgh should outscore the Jets by a TD, and Harris should be a major reason why that happens.
Some important trends for this matchup;
- Home team is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings
- Jets are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 meetings in Pittsburgh
New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Steelers under 41.5 -110 @ Betonline
We discussed the Steelers, but the Jets will likely see 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson make his first appearance of the season. The second-year signal caller threw for 2334 yards with nine TD passes and 11 interceptions. Wilson has WR’s Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis at his disposal, and Wilson’s return has created a buzz in NY. Pittsburgh surrenders 270 passing and 142 rushing yards per contest, but this Steelers defense has plenty of experience and should keep NY from putting up a big number.
Some important trends for this matchup;
- Under is 5-0 in the last 5 meetings
Finally, neither offense has set the world on fire and as bad as each defense is, the offense they face is even worse.
New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers SGP Parlay Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|New York Jets
|+160
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|-180