The Philadelphia Eagles will aim to keep their unbeaten run alive on the road in New York in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Jets vs Eagles Picks

Philadelphia Eagles -7.0 (-110)

DeVonta Smith first touchdown scorer (+800)

Jets vs Eagles Pick 1: Philadelphia Eagles -7.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

Following heartache in the Super Bowl earlier this year, the Philadelphia Eagles have come out of the gate flying this season. Nick Sirriani’s side have stormed to five straight wins and in my opinion, they look like the team to beat.

Jalen Hurts hasn’t got nearly enough credit in the MVP race to date. Despite a slower start than hoped, AJ Brown has kicked on really nicely and DeVonta Smith completes arguably the strongest receiving core in the league.

The defense is elite too Jalen Carter looks like the furthest thing from a rookie. The Eagles are really going under the radar and we’ll take the visitors’ spread at -7.0 this weekend.

Jets vs Eagles Pick 2: DeVonta Smith first touchdown scorer (+800 with BetOnline)

AJ Brown is widely regarded as WR1 in Philadelphia but there’s no doubt in my mind that DeVonta Smith is the best WR2 in the NFL – however some may take exception in the form of Tee Higgins.

Regardless, Smith has had a fantastic season so far. He’s yet to score the first touchdown of a game this season, but the 24-year-old has recorded 290 yards in the air, two touchdowns and nine first downs in five outings.

He looks good value at +800 to score the first six points on Sunday and should give you a better run for your money than Hurts or Brown.

Jets vs Eagles Odds and Line

Moneyline: New York Jets: +245 | Philadelphia Eagles: -305

New York Jets: +245 | Philadelphia Eagles: -305 Point Spread: Jets (+6.5) -110 | Eagles (-6.5) -110

Jets (+6.5) -110 | Eagles (-6.5) -110 Total Points: Over 41.0 –110 | Under 41.0 -110

