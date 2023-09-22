NFL

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
The New England Patriots have the opportunity to get their first win of the season against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Jets vs Patriots Picks 

  • New England Patriots -2.5 (-110)
  • Hunter Henry anytime TD scorer (+260)
Jets vs Patriots Pick 1: New England Patriots -2.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Patriots have not lost to the Jets across their last 14 meetings and they look strong favorites to win on the road and pick up their first victory of the 2023 season on Sunday.

New England will need to get off to a quicker start and can’t afford any first quarter blunders like in both outings against Philadelphia and Miami, but the way they battled back in each game proves they can hang with the best.

Mac Jones looks like a completely different player from 2022 under Bill O’Brien’s offense and the defense could be one of the best in the league this year. They’re due a comfortable victory and the line here is generous.

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Jets vs Patriots Pick 2: Hunter Henry anytime TD scorer (+260 with BetOnline)

Tight end Hunter Henry has quickly become one of Jones’ favourite red zone targets over the years and he’s enjoyed a hot start to the season, recording two receiving touchdowns and 108 total yards in two games.

He leads the Patriots in yards per reception (9.8), first downs (7), receiving yards per game (54.0) and target percentage (84.6%).

At a price of +260 to get a third touchdown of the season, Henry looks good value in the market this weekend.

Jets vs Patriots Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: New York Jets: +125 | New England Patriots: -145
  • Point Spread: Jets (+2.5) -110 | Patriots (-2.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 36.5 –110 | Under 36.5 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
