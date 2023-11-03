NFL

New York Jets vs LA Chargers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
The New York Jets host the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Jets vs Chargers Picks 

  • LA Chargers -3.5 (-110)
  • Zach Wilson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+195)
Jets vs Chargers Pick 1: LA Chargers -3.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to pick up some momentum on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets and make it consecutive wins following victory against the Chicago Bears last time out.

LA employ some of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL such as quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen. Their record should arguably be much greater than 3-4.

The Jets have shown great improvement in the last four weeks. They went toe-to-toe with the Chiefs, before recording three consecutive wins against the Broncos, Eagles and Giants.

However, this matchup favors the visiting side and we’re siding with the Chargers to cover the spread at -3.5.

Jets vs Chargers Pick 2: Zach Wilson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+195 with BetOnline)

Zach Wilson looks like a confident and sturdy quarterback at the minute, improving every week. Some fans have their doubts, but the talent is certainly there and he was taken so quickly in the draft for good reason.

No one in the league has fewer interceptions than Wilson (one) over the past five weeks, which has been his biggest downfall for a while. He’s protecting the football better than ever before.

+195 looks solid value for him to throw at least two passing touchdowns against the Chargers on Monday Night Football. He’s completed this feat just once before this season against the Chiefs, but another great opportunity presents itself this week.

Jets vs Chargers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: New York Jets: +160 | LA Chargers: -180
  • Point Spread: Jets (+3.5) -110 | Chargers (-3.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 40.0 –110 | Under 40.0 -110
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
