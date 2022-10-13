New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have a non-conference NFL matchup on Sunday between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers SGP Bets

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Green Bay Packers -7.5 points -110 @ BetOnline

The Jets have the slightly better defense, but the Packers have Aaron Rodgers, and he’s going off Sunday against a NY defense allowing 1.4 TD passes per contest. Green Bay is coming off of a bad away loss to the Giants in London and the Packers 8th best offense is going to outscore the Jets, maybe luckier than good defense.

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Zach Wilson under 219.5 passing yards -105 @ BetOnline

Wilson is making his 3rd start to his season, and he hasn’t exactly set the world on fire. Wilson has a 54.5 QB Rating and that’s not getting the job done against the 11th best passing defense, allowing a league-best 194 passing yards per contest. Wilson is going to be very good one day, but the Packers defense will get the best of him Sunday.

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Breece Hall over 44.5 rushing yards -270 @ BetOnline

Hall has exceeded the total in his last two contests and should have a great chance to exceed the oddsmakers total against one of the worst rushing defenses in the pro game. Look for Hall to bust out as he has Jets backup Michael Carter nipping at his heels.

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Odds

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets +129 Green Bay Packers -357

