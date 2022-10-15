Countries
New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On New Jersey Sports Betting Sites

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On New Jersey Sports Betting Sites

Updated

2 days ago

on

6 min read

NFL

NFL Week 6 should be another cracker. Those looking for sports betting sites to play on have come to the right place. Here is how you can bet on our New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers same game parlay in New Jersey.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers parlay at +249.

How To Bet On A New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay On New Jersey Sports Betting Sites

Best New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers SGP @ +249 with BetOnline

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Aaron Rodgers under 241.5 passing yards @ -115 with BetOnline

Aaron Rodger has averaged 231.5 passing yards until this point in the season. He’s one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks and is capable of a lot more but it looks like everyone’s going to have to wait till we see his best.

Back Aaron Rodgers under 241.5 passing yards @ -115 with BetOnline

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Breece Hall under 57.5 rushing yards @ -115 with BetOnline

The New York Jets have started the season in decent form and are playing at home but it’s hard to see Breece Hall, who has averaged 55 rushing yards per game, manage more against a side like the Packers.

Back Breece Hall under 57.5 rushing yards @ -115 with BetOnline

Can I Bet On New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay In New Jersey?

Anyone in New Jersey can bet on New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in New Jersey or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in New Jersey, visit our New Jersey gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in New Jersey or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best New Jersey Sports Betting Sites For Jets vs Packers Same Game Parlays Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers one game parlay sportsbooks for New Jersey. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

