New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On New Jersey Sports Betting Sites

NFL Week 6 should be another cracker. Those looking for sports betting sites to play on have come to the right place. Here is how you can bet on our New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers same game parlay in New Jersey.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers parlay at +249.

How To Bet On A New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay On New Jersey Sports Betting Sites



Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on our New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers same game parlay

Signing up to BetOnline will give you their 50% matched deposit bonus to use on our New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers same game parlay below.

Best New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay New Jersey Sports Betting Sites



Best New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Picks

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Aaron Rodgers under 241.5 passing yards @ -115 with BetOnline

Aaron Rodger has averaged 231.5 passing yards until this point in the season. He’s one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks and is capable of a lot more but it looks like everyone’s going to have to wait till we see his best.

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Breece Hall under 57.5 rushing yards @ -115 with BetOnline

The New York Jets have started the season in decent form and are playing at home but it’s hard to see Breece Hall, who has averaged 55 rushing yards per game, manage more against a side like the Packers.

Can I Bet On New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay In New Jersey?

Anyone in New Jersey can bet on New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in New Jersey or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in New Jersey, visit our New Jersey gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in New Jersey or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best New Jersey Sports Betting Sites For Jets vs Packers Same Game Parlays Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers one game parlay sportsbooks for New Jersey. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In New Jersey





Make sure to check out BetOnline’s deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 on BetOnline if you make a $2000 deposit. Claim this in New Jersey by using our promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 New Jersey Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



2. Everygame New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In New Jersey



Everygame has a $750 bonus that will come to you in the form of 100% match bonuses when you make your first three deposits. Each of these deposits is capped at $250, and this system gives you some extra rope when settling in.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed



3. MyBookie New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In New Jersey



MyBookie’s bonus of $1000 to use on same game parlays in New Jersey for the New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers game is another very useful destination to start at this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



4. BetUS New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In New Jersey



Who doesn’t love a big bonus? You can get a $2500 deposit match bonus on BetUS for this game, and use it on our same game parlays for the New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers game – and beyond, given the size of your wallet after claiming this one.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



5. XBet New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In New Jersey



For the Jets vs Packers game, XBet are providing a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $500. This could be the perfect starting point if you’re new to the world of NFL betting.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions