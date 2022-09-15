New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

The Jets and Browns are trending in the opposite direction. New York suffered a 24-9 home loss to Baltimore, while Cleveland needed a last-second Cade York 58-yard field goal to upend host Carolina.
Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Picks
- Cleveland Browns -6 points @ -110 with Bovada
- Browns FH -3.5 points @ -110 with Bovada
Best NFL Betting Sites 2022
New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Pick 1: Browns -6 @ -110 with Bovada
The Cleveland one-two punch of RB Nick Chubb and RB Kareem Hunt will prove to be too much for the Jets defense to deal with. The Browns tandem combined for 167 rushing yards, Hunt scored a pair of touchdowns, and Cleveland will ride these two backs to another ATS victory.
The Browns defense is much better than what New York puts on the field and veteran QB Joe Flacco will have a difficult time repeating his 307 yard opening day performance and Cleveland will just outscore New York and cover the spread.
New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Betting Pick 2: Browns FH -3.5 points @ +100 with Bovada
Look for Cleveland to keep the ball on the ground, control the clock and take care of business on Sunday. New York did a nice job limiting Baltimore to just 63-rushing yards, but this Browns backfield behind their stout offensive line is something the Jets defense hasn’t experienced yet.
The Browns are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a losing road record, and facing a Jets side are 16-35-3 ATS in their last 54 road games. Lay the points and take Cleveland to cover the first-half spread.
Jets vs Browns Prediction
Cleveland is the much better team on both sides of the ball. Browns QB Jacoby Brissette might be a backup at this point of his career, but the kid can sling it and has weapons that can hurt the Jets defense.
Cleveland will use Chubb and Hunt like battering rams and break down the Jets defense while keeping the New York offense off of the field as much as possible. Take the Browns to win this game.
Jets vs Browns Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|New York Jets
|+250
|Cleveland Browns
|-256