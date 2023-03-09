The NFL offseason is always full of rumors and speculation, but few have caused as much excitement as the recent chatter about Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the New York Jets. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has long been unhappy with his team, and the Jets have emerged as a potential destination for the future Hall of Famer. As a result, public betting on the Jets to win the Super Bowl in 2024 has skyrocketed, causing their odds to drop dramatically.

Rodgers to New York Rumors Spark Public Betting on Jets Super Bowl Win

On Wednesday, the Packers reportedly gave Rodgers permission to talk to the Jets, further fueling rumors that a trade could be in the works. While no deal has been confirmed, bettors have already started putting their money on the Jets to win it all next season. As a result, their Super Bowl odds have dropped from +2800 to +1800 with BetOnline.

"So Aaron Rodgers hasn't made a decision but the Jets flew to meet him yesterday. Jets have moved from +2500 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl and more money has come in on New York to win it all…"pic.twitter.com/2I7ig32Zh9 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) March 8, 2023

Essentially, the drop in the Jets’ Super Bowl odds from +2800 to +1800 with BetOnline represents a significant shift in the perceived likelihood of the team winning the championship in 2024.

Prior to the rumors of Rodgers potentially joining the team, bookmakers believed that the Jets had a 3.45% chance of winning the Super Bowl (based on implied probability). However, with Rodgers in the mix, their odds have improved to 5.26%, indicating that bookmakers now believe the Jets are more likely to win the Super Bowl with him on their roster.

This makes sense, given that Rodgers is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He would undoubtedly be a significant upgrade over the Jets’ current options, Zach Wilson and Mike White.

Of course, these odds could shift again if the deal falls through or if other teams make significant moves in the offseason, but for now, it’s clear that the public is betting on the Jets as a potential Super Bowl contender with Rodgers at the helm.

Rodgers the Missing Piece for Super Bowl Run?

As we know, there are no guarantees in sports, and even the addition of Rodgers doesn’t guarantee the Jets a Super Bowl title. However, the team does have some things working in their favor. Their defense is already strong, and with a few key additions on offense, they could make a legitimate run at the championship.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that these are just rumors at this point. While the idea of Rodgers playing for the Jets is certainly intriguing, it’s far from a done deal. As such, those who are betting on the Jets to win it all in 2024 may be getting ahead of themselves.

Still, there’s no denying the excitement that Rodgers potentially joining the Jets has generated. The idea of one of the league’s best players leading a team that has struggled in recent years is certainly compelling. Those who placed their bets on the Jets to win the Super Bowl will be viewed as astute if Rodgers ultimately joins the team. On the other hand, if the deal falls through, they may end up regretting their decision.

Overall, it’s clear that the rumors of Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the New York Jets have had a significant impact on the betting markets. Whether or not the move actually happens remains to be seen, but for now, it’s certainly generating plenty of buzz among football fans and bettors alike.