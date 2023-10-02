NFL

New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
Monday Night Football sees the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks meet to close out Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Giants vs Seahawks Picks 

  • Seattle Seahawks -1.5 (-110)
  • D.K. Metcalf first touchdown scorer (+900)
Giants vs Seahawks Pick 1: Seattle Seahawks -1.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

After a surprising Week 1 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks bounced back in impressive fashion to record an overtime victory against the Detroit Lions which was followed up with a Week 3 win vs the Carolina Panthers.

Geno Smith has been in fine form with 736 passing yards so far, four touchdowns and just one interceptions. Despite this being a tougher challenge on the road in New York, the Giants do not match up well in this clash.

They were shut out in a humbling 40-0 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and their only win of the season so far has been a very narrow one against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks dominated this matchup 27-13 in Washington last year and we’re expecting a similar result this time around with Giants star RB Saquon Barkley doubtful to feature.

Giants vs Seahawks Pick 2: D.K. Metcalf first touchdown scorer (+900 with BetOnline)

D.K. Metcalf is one of the NFL’s elite receivers and +900 looks an intriguing price for the 25-year-old to score the first six points of the game at MetLife on Monday night.

He scored Seattle’s first touchdown of the game in their opener against the LA Rams and despite not recording one in the following two games, he put up 75 yards in the air vs Detroit and 112 vs Carolina.

Metcalf is Geno Smith’s favourite red zone target and the first touchdown scorer market adds increased value to scoring picks, which we think will give you a solid run for your money.

Giants vs Seahawks Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: New York Giants: +110 | Seattle Seahawks: -130
  • Point Spread: Giants (+1.5) -110 | Seahawks (+1.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
