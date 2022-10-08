New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In New York

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re moving into Week 5 of the new NFL season and here is how you can bet on our New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers same game parlay in New York.

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers face off this Sunday at 7:30am EST in the final NFL London game of the season at the home of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Best Giants vs Packers Same Game Parlay Picks

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Aaron Rodgers 242 passing yards @ -115 with BetOnline

Aaron Rodgers is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history alongside Tom Brady, and the 38-year-old is -115 to throw at least 242 passing yards against the Giants on Sunday.

Rodgers is tied for the 10th most touchdowns this season with 6 but will be disappointed with a QB rating of 44.8 – the 19th best in the league.

The four-time MVP’s brilliance was on display last weekend against the New England Patriots as the Packers sealed a dramatic overtime victory, but Rodgers will be hoping for an easier day at the office in London this time around.

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Daniel Jones over 29.5 rushing yards @ +117 with BetOnline

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is one of three in his position to have at least 193 rushing yards this season, behind MVP contenders Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson.

Despite carrying an ankle sprain, Jones has been taken off the injury report and the 25-year-old from Duke University is expected to start at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Jones has the second-most rushing 1st downs by a QB through four games (18) since 2000 ahead of Cam Newton (17) in 2015 and behind only Michael Vick (20) in 2006.

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Green Bay Packers Spread -9 @ +105 BetOnline

Following their opening weekend loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers have won three in a row and at a price of +105, we’re picking the spread at -9 for Matt LaFleur’s side.

Consecutive victories against the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New England Patriots have set up a winnable game for Green Bay in London this weekend as Britain gets a taste of some NFL action.

