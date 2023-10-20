NFL

New York Giants v Washington Commanders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
The New York Giants welcome Washington to MetLife Stadium this weekend in week 7 action of the NFL season. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the New York Giants vs Washington commanders.

Giants vs Commanders Picks 

  • Washington Commanders To Cover (-2.5)(-120)
  • Jahan Dotson over 34.5 receiving yards (-110)
Giants vs Commanders Pick 1: Back The Commanders To Cover (-120 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for the game at MetLife Stadium this weekend is for the Washington Commanders to cover the spread, which has them 2.5 point favorites with most NFL bookmakers.

Washington finally notched up their third win of the season last weekend, after losing three games in a row before beating the Atlanta Falcons in a close game.

We are confident the Commanders can ease past the Giants by at least 2.5 points this weekend, with the hosts only putting up 28 points across their last three matches.

Giants vs Commanders Pick 2: Jahan Dotson Under 34.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Jahan Dotson has failed to hit his receiving yards prop this week on all but one of his games so far this year, so our second pick is for Dotson to record under 34.5 receiving yards.

Despite Washington head coach Ron Rivera saying earlier this week that ‘it’s only a matter of time before Dotson makes an impact for the Commanders’, the wide receiver has been struggling lately.

Last weekend agains the Falcons Dotson was targeted just once, recording no yards in another disappointing performance. Dotson its averaging 23.3 yards per game so we think the under is a good bet for Sunday.

Giants vs Commanders Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: New York Giants: +125 | Washington Commanders: -145
  • Point Spread: Giants (+2.5) +100 | Commanders (-2.5) -120
  • Total Points: Over 37.5 –110 | Under 37.5 -110

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
