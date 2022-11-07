New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay Betting Picks & MNF Best Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ready for Monday Night Football, you can back our Saints versus Ravens expert parlay picks on BetOnline by claiming a $1,000 sports betting bonus in time for kick-off tonight.

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

How To Claim The $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Deposit using our NFL promo code INSIDERS Redeem a 50% deposit match up to $1000 to use on Saints vs Ravens

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay Betting Pick 1: Devin Duvernay Over 45.5 Receiving Yards @ -114 with BetOnline

For our first pick, we are predicting Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay to hit the mark here.

The 2020 third-round draft possess mesmerising speed, exemplified when he topped 20 mph on a 15-yard jet sweep touchdown against the Buccaneers.

With several key offensive injuries as of late hitting Baltimore, who are third favourites for the AFC on NFL betting sites, it befalls to Duvernay to take a leading role here against what has been a lacklustre Saints defence.

Although the spread has been bumped up slightly (his highest total was 40.5 this season), we are predicting the imperious Lamar Jackson to find the speed demon frequently on Monday night.

The 25-year-old has surpassed the implied total for this prop in five of his eight appearances this season.

Duvernay Over 45.5 Receiving Yards

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay Betting Pick 2: Saints to Win @ +108 with BetOnline

For our second pick, we are going out on a limb and selecting what we believe to be the best value bet seen in this game market.

While the Ravens are starting to play at a high offensive level with a cohesive, dynamic unit, the injuries picked up by WRs Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry may hinder their ability to dismantle the Saints as effectively.

The Saints are beginning to find their feet as evidenced with a storming 24-0 romping of the Raiders last week, and they can carry that momentum going into their second consecutive home game.

They are 2-2 at the Superdome thus far and we think this price could be a shrewd selection given they have shown enough in recent weeks to claim a win against all the odds here.