New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We have an NFC Conference matchup Thursday between the New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards the New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals same-game parlay, and our three picks could net you $5,250.00 from a $1,000 bet.

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Arizona Cardinals ML -135

Arizona is trying to end an eight-game home losing streak, but they’ll get a huge boost with WR Deandre Hopkins returning from suspension. Neither side is playing good football, and New Orleans hasn’t decided who will be behind center tonight. Too many questions for the Saints at QB, and I think tonight is where a stagnant offense gets a boost from Hopkins and finds a way to win this game tonight.

Arizona Cardinals ML @ -130

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Same Game Parlay Pick 2: DeAndre Hopkins anytime TD scorer +132

Hopkins had eight TD receptions in an injury-shortened 2021 campaign, then sat out the first six games of this season due to suspension, but he’ll suit up tonight, and Cardinals QB Kyler Murray finally has his main man back. Look for those two to hook up early and often, and Hopkins snags at least one TD reception tonight.

DeAndre Hopkins anytime TD scorer @ +132

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Arizona Cardinals 1Q -0.50 +125

Arizona is desperate for a home victory, and I see Murray and Hopkins doing damage from their opening series. Both sides have been notoriously slow starters, but the home team has the edge in these Thursday night matchups, and I see the Cardinals winning this first quarter and covering the spread.

Arizona Cardinals 1Q -0.50 @ +125

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Odds