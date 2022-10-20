New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Streaming: How to Watch NFL Live Stream Free

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Arena. Here is how you can watch the Saints and Cardinals game free via our NFL live stream.

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Stream

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Stream Preview

New Orleans are the away underdog and meet a struggling Arizona Cardinals side looking to end an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Saints.

The Saints enter this contest having lost four of their last five and hope to see QB Jameis Winston return from injury. If he doesn’t suit up, then Andy Dalton will be under center tonight. New Orleans scores an average of 23.5 points per game and has exceeded that mark in their last three games.

New Orleans has allowed 90 points over their last three contests and allowed 238 passing and 120 rushing yards per game. The Saints’ defense is 19th in sacks and allows 1.5 TD passes per game.

Arizona comes into this game hoping to shake a two-game losing streak and has lost eight consecutive home games dating back to 2021. The Cardinals’ offense should see a boost with the return of WR DeAndre Hopkins, and maybe Arizona will score more points tonight than their 19-points-per-game average.

Thankfully for the Cardinals, their defense has been better than their offense, and why Arizona hasn’t been blown out of many games. They’ve given up 65 points over their past three and allow 249 passing alongside 103 rushing yards per contest. The Cards are 24th in sacks and 1.3 TD passes per contest.

This should be a better Thursday night game than what we’ve seen on Thursday Night Football thus far and a tough one to call.

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Odds