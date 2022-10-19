New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an NBA non-conference matchup Wednesday night between the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Brooklyn Nets. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards Wednesday’s New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Brooklyn Nets at BetOnline with our free $1,000 NBA prop bets you can claim below.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Player Prop Betting Picks

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Player Prop Bets Pick 1: CJ McCollum Over 2.5 made 3PT shots @ -109 BetOnline

McCollum is running the show for the Pelicans, and you can bet he’ll call his own number a few times Wednesday night. McCollum launched nearly eight per game after being acquired last season from Portland and averages 2.3 made triples per game during his career. The Nets don’t defend well, and McCollum will eat them alive Wednesday.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Brandon Ingram Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +140 BetOnline

Ingram is coming off the worst three-point shooting of his career, and I look for him to come out jacking it up against a defense that will allow him to shoot the long ball. Ingram holds a career 36% shooting from downtown, and if he gets his usual 4-5 triples up, he’ll knock down at least two of them and cover the number.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Kevin Durant Over 3.5 Turnovers @ +129 BetOnline

Durant can be a turnover machine at times and averaged 3.2 turnovers over his career and 3.5 turnovers per contest last season. Brooklyn plays fast and loose, which usually translates to turnovers, especially early in the season. Durant led Brooklyn in turnovers last season, and it’s a good bet he turns the ball over at least four times against New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Brooklyn Nets Odds