New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The new 2022/23 NBA season continues tonight as the Brooklyn Nets welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to the Barclays Center. Here is how you can watch the Pelicans vs Nets game for free via our NBA live stream from anywhere in the US.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Live Stream

Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here Create an account by filling in all your details Make a deposit into your account and watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets live stream online for FREE

Best Pelicans vs Nets Live Stream Sites

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Live Stream Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are the slight betting favorites here in a game between two team who both made the post-season play-offs last term. The Nets went 44-38 last season finish 7th in the Eastern Conference, with the Pelicans finishing in 9th in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.

It’s an interconference battle here in the opening game of the 2022/23 season between these two sides. Both will be hopeful of again making their respective play-offs. The Nets will be confident going into this one, coming in with seven straight wins over the Pelicans.

In the offseason, the Pelicans were relatively quiet as they saw Gary Clark, Jared Harper and Tony Snell leave as free agents.. They did manage to add CJ McCollum, who they acquired from Portland ahead of the trade deadline last season, to an extension for another season. Dyson Daniels was drafted in with the eighth overall pick and E.J. Liddell in the second round of the draft too.

In order to improve on last season, the New Orleans Pelicans will need to provide more of a threat offensively. They were 21st in the league in scoring offense, averaging just 109.3ppg.

The Pelicans were 13th in the league in scoring defense as they allowed 110.3ppg. Brandon Ingram put up a team-high 22.7 points, plus 5.8 boards per contest last season. If New Orleans are to mount a serious challenge for the play-offs this year, they will need to be more lethal on the attack.

For the Brooklyn Nets, they will be hopeful of a vast improvement on last season. Their title aspirations last season were short lived as they picked up too many injuries which ultimately derailed their charge.

During the off-season, Brooklyn saw several members of last year’s team depart via free agency. Goran Dragic (Bulls), Blake Griffin (Celtics), Bruce Brown (Nuggets) and Andre Drummond (Bulls) are all gone. The Nets did sign three quality players in Chris Chiozza, T.J. Warren and Yuta Watanabe, while retaining most of their key players too.

The Nets are worthy favorites here on the moneyline, after a relatively strong off-season compared to a quiet one for the Pelicans. The Nets finished last season 9th in the league in scoring offense, averaging 112.9ppg on the year. They should have just enough to beat the Pelicans here on their home patch.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Odds