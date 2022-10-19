Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News new orleans pelicans vs brooklyn nets live streaming how to watch nba live stream free

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

Author image

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

4 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Brooklyn Nets

The new 2022/23 NBA season continues tonight as the Brooklyn Nets welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to the Barclays Center. Here is how you can watch the Pelicans vs Nets game for free via our NBA live stream from anywhere in the US.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Live Stream

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in all your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets live stream online for FREE

Best Pelicans vs Nets Live Stream Sites

50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
50% Up To $1000 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 X $250 Bonuses)
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Live Stream Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are the slight betting favorites here in a game between two team who both made the post-season play-offs last term. The Nets went 44-38 last season finish 7th in the Eastern Conference, with the Pelicans finishing in 9th in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.

It’s an interconference battle here in the opening game of the 2022/23 season between these two sides. Both will be hopeful of again making their respective play-offs. The Nets will be confident going into this one, coming in with seven straight wins over the Pelicans.

In the offseason, the Pelicans were relatively quiet as they saw Gary Clark, Jared Harper and Tony Snell leave as free agents.. They did manage to add CJ McCollum, who they acquired from Portland ahead of the trade deadline last season, to an extension for another season. Dyson Daniels was drafted in with the eighth overall pick and E.J. Liddell in the second round of the draft too.

In order to improve on last season, the New Orleans Pelicans will need to provide more of a threat offensively. They were 21st in the league in scoring offense, averaging just 109.3ppg.

The Pelicans were 13th in the league in scoring defense as they allowed 110.3ppg. Brandon Ingram put up a team-high 22.7 points, plus 5.8 boards per contest last season. If New Orleans are to mount a serious challenge for the play-offs this year, they will need to be more lethal on the attack.

For the Brooklyn Nets, they will be hopeful of a vast improvement on last season. Their title aspirations last season were short lived as they picked up too many injuries which ultimately derailed their charge.

During the off-season, Brooklyn saw several members of last year’s team depart via free agency. Goran Dragic (Bulls), Blake Griffin (Celtics), Bruce Brown (Nuggets) and Andre Drummond (Bulls) are all gone. The Nets did sign three quality players in Chris Chiozza, T.J. Warren and Yuta Watanabe, while retaining most of their key players too.

The Nets are worthy favorites here on the moneyline, after a relatively strong off-season compared to a quiet one for the Pelicans. The Nets finished last season 9th in the league in scoring offense, averaging 112.9ppg on the year. They should have just enough to beat the Pelicans here on their home patch.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Odds

Bet Money Line Play
New Orleans Pelicans +140 jazzsports
Brooklyn Nets -160 jazzsports

 

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

So, without further ado, here is how you can take advantage of the best Jazz Sportsbook promo codes. These include JazzSports’ leading welcome offer, racebook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks and no deposit bonus codes. The team at JazzSports have even more bonus offers, so be sure to check them out.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code  Claim 
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus  10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here 
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus  200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Visit Jazz Sports
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens