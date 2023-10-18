Jacksonville Jaguars kick off NFL week 7 action this week, with the 4-2 side taking on New Orleans Saints on the road. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Saints vs Jaguars Picks

Jaguars moneyine (+100)

Travis Etienne anytime touchdown ( +110 )

Saints vs Jaguars Pick 1: Jaguars Moneyline (+100 with BetOnline)

We are backing Jacksonville to come out on top in Thursday night football, with the visitors looking to move to 5-2 for the season after seven weeks of NFL action.

The Jaguars have won their last three games in a row and boast some of the best form in the league right now, so being named as one point underdogs this weekend makes them a great value bet on the road.

Trevor Lawrence and co have won both of their away games so far this season, including against the Bills in London last weekend after an impressive fourth quarter turnaround.

Saints vs Jaguars Pick 2: Travis Etienne Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+110 with BetOnline)

We are backing Travis Etienne to score a touchdown this weekend against the Saints, with the Jaguars running back in hot form during the last couple of weeks.

Etienne has five touchdowns in his first six games of the year, including four in his last two matches against the Colts and the Bills.

The star Jaguars running back has scored three touchdowns on the road this season, so the challenge of playing in New Orleans on Sunday should be no daunting prospect for Ettiene.

Saints vs Jaguars Odds and Line

Moneyline: New Orleans Saints: -120 | Jacksonville Jaguars: +100

New Orleans Saints: -120 | Jacksonville Jaguars: +100 Point Spread: Saints (-1.0) -110 | Jaguars (+1.0) -110

Saints (-1.0) -110 | Jaguars (+1.0) -110 Total Points: Over 40.0 –110 | Under 40.0 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like