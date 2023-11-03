The New England Patriots host the Washington Commanders in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Patriots vs Commanders Picks

New England Patriots -3.0 (-110)

Demario Douglas anytime touchdown scorer (+225)

Patriots vs Commanders Pick 1: New England Patriots -3.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

It’s been a rough season for the New England Patriots, who have lost many of their key components such as Matthew Judon, Christian Gonzalez and now Kendrick Bourne to season-ending injuries.

The team certainly couldn’t have expected to be 2-6 entering Week 9 but if a couple of close calls had gone the other way, New England’s campaign could’ve looked very different and they’ve gone toe-to-toe with the Eagles and Dolphins.

Their recent win against the Buffalo Bills suggested when everything goes right, the Patriots can be a very good football team – but as we know, the margin for error in the NFL is very slim.

Washington were active at the deadline and traded away a few of their key pieces which should play nicely into the hands of the hosts, who are our pick to cover the spread at -3.0.

Patriots vs Commanders Pick 2: Demario Douglas anytime touchdown scorer (+225 with BetOnline)

Patriots rookie WR Demario ‘Pop’ Douglas has been one of the few positive things to come out of an otherwise disappointing season so far. In the absence of Bourne, Douglas will likely become the first-option wideout.

New England average 2.67 more yards per play with Douglas on the field compared to when he’s off – the second-highest differential among their offensive regulars.

The 210th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Liberty, Douglas has given the Patriots a lot of life in a generally uninspiring offense. His quick burst, agility and ability to make big plays makes him a cornerback’s nightmare.

He’s yet to record his first NFL touchdown, but with the weight now resting on his shoulders there’s no better time to get a first six points on the board.

Patriots vs Commanders Odds and Line

Moneyline: New England Patriots: -165 | Washington Commanders: +145

New England Patriots: -165 | Washington Commanders: +145 Point Spread: Patriots (-3.0) -110 | Commanders (+3.0) -110

Patriots (-3.0) -110 | Commanders (+3.0) -110 Total Points: Over 40.5 –110 | Under 40.5 -110