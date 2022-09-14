New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Patriots struggled to land a blow on the Dolphins in the opening weekend, as they lost 20-7 in a disappointing showing, while the Steelers got off to a much better start in their first game, as they beat the Bengals 23-20 in overtime.

Patriots vs Steelers Betting Picks

Patriots vs Steelers Betting Pick 1: Steelers @ -115 with Bovada

The Pittsburgh Steelers have looked seriously good in their last few games, having won four of their last five matches including a gritty 23-20 win over the Bengals in overtime of opening weekend.

We have backed the Steelers to win on Sunday at -115, with a strong defence that is expected to shut out any serious threats from the Patriots, anything but the win will be slightly disappointing for the Pittsburgh side.

Patriots vs Steelers Betting Pick 2: Under 41 points @ -110 with Bovada

Each of the Patriots last three games have finished with under 41 points in the match, with the New England side struggling to get points on the board in both Pre season and the start of the NFL campaign.

Patriots vs Steelers Prediction

When the two sides with the joint most Super Bowl trophies (6) take each other on, it’s always an action packed affair with entertainment from start to finish, and we can expect nothing less on Sunday when the sides clash.

There has been a lot of talk about the Patriots attack this season, or moreover the lack of it. The lack of threat mixed in with a more than solid Steelers defence can only spell trouble for the Patriots, which is why we have selected the Steelers to come out on top this weekend.

Patriots vs Steelers Odds