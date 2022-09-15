New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

New England and Pittsburgh are trending in opposite directions heading into Sunday. The Patriots were soundly defeated by Miami, and Pittsburgh upset the Bengals in overtime for a huge underdog victory.

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Picks

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 1:Pittsburgh +2.5 points @ -110 with Bovada

Have to love the home underdog here. The Patriots offense stalled against Miami and while Pittsburgh is missing TJ Watt they still have a strong enough unit to keep the New England scoring to a minimum.

The Steelers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 vs. AFC, and Steelers are 36-15-2 ATS in their last 53 games as an underdog. Take Pittsburgh to cover the spread.

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Pick 2: Nick Folk over 1.5 FG’s @ -118 with Bovada

Folk is coming off the best season of his 15-year career, and the Patriots offense was up against one of the best defenses in the game, leaving Folk without an FG opportunity. That should change some with the absence of Watt, and we also expect the Patriots offense to have an easier time moving the ball against the Steelers. Take Folk over 1.5 FG’s.

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

The Steelers should win this game Sunday. Pittsburgh QB Mitch Trubisky should be a bit more comfortable with an additional week in the system. The Patriots defense allowed 270 passing yards last week and Trubisky, along with RB Najee Harris, should dominate New England.

Pittsburgh is 13-7 straight up as home underdogs since 2007 and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 vs. AFC. Take Pittsburgh to win.

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds