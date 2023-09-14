NFL

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
AFC East division rivals New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Patriots vs Dolphins Picks 

  • New England Patriots to win (+135)
  • Mac Jones over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+115)
Patriots vs Dolphins Pick 1: New England Patriots money line (+135 with BetOnline)

Despite falling into a 16-0 hole in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, the New England Patriots looked the better side against the reigning NFC champions for the remaining three quarters and should’ve walked away with a victory.

Under the guide of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, New England looked like a completely different unit and showed impressive signs against one of the league’s toughest defenses in Philadelphia.

It won’t be easy to outscore a red-hot Miami Dolphins team, but with home advantage on their side and expected progression from Week 1 the Patriots look a solid bet on the money line at +135.

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Patriots vs Dolphins Pick 2: Mac Jones over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+115 with BetOnline)

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had one of his best games in the famous navy blue jersey last week, even despite throwing a pick-six in the first quarter. He threw for 316 yards and tallied three passing TDs on the day.

His connection with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was on point all game, who caught two passes inside the end zone and their partnership could prove to be a very underrated prospect throughout the season.

He showed fantastic resilience after a tough opening period to throw ten straight completions and get the Patriots right back in the game. Bill O’Brien is a familiar face from his Alabama days and he looked as comfortable as ever.

A terrific rookie season was shadowed by a disappointing sophomore year with plenty of distracting noise such as a QB battle and reported tension with former OC Matt Patricia, but he’s poised to make a huge leap this campaign and prove the doubters wrong.

Patriots vs Dolphins Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: New England Patriots: +135 | Miami Dolphins: -155
  • Point Spread: Patriots (+3) -110 | Dolphins (-3) -110
  • Total Points: Over 46.5 –110 | Under 46.5 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
