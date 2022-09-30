Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News new england patriots vs green bay packers same game parlay picks with 1000 nfl free bet

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Author image

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

4 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Green Bay Packers

We have a non-conference matchup on Sunday when the New England Patriots meet the Green Bay Packers. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $7345.99

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

  1. Sign up with Betonline HERE
  2. Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on the Patriots vs Packers same game parlay

Join BetOnline And Back Our Patriots vs Packers Same Game Parlay

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Packers -9.5 -103  @ Betonline 

Patriots QB Mac Jones is doubtful, but even if he plays, he’s thrown more interceptions than TD’s this season. Jones has tossed 13 interceptions over his last eight games, and that isn’t the stuff that will beat the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers has posted pedestrian numbers compared to his career stats, but the Packers gunslinger is beginning to get acquainted with his new wideouts and has tossed four TD passes over the past two contests.

The Pats defense failed their first test of the season last week against Baltimore, and now they’re up against it vs a veteran QB figuring things out. New England allows two TD passes per contest, and Rodgers is going to pick them apart at Lambeau Field.

Brian Hoyer is a career journeyman with a 16-23 record as a starter, and he’s up against a Green Bay defense allowing 319 yards of offense with one TD pass and less than one rushing TD this season. 

Back Packers -9.5  @ -103 With BetOnline

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Packers FH -5.5 -110  @ Betonline 

The juice is far too high to attach the ML to your parlay, but the FH -5.5 number is at a good price, and we’ll play the Packers to cover that number.

Packers RB Aaron Jones hasn’t put the numbers up like he has throughout his career, but he’s rushed for 217 yards and a TD. He faces a Patriots defense allowing less than a TD and if he can get things going early, Rodgers can take to the air and cover the 1st half spread. 

A couple of important trends;

  • Packers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games
  • Packers are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games overall

Back Packers FH -5.5  @ -110  With BetOnline

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Packers under 40.5 -105  @ Betonline 

This contest at 42.5 points and with the news that Jones may not suit up, that number has fallen to 40.5 points. That number is also too high.

Considering the turnovers, Jones isn’t worth a two-point drop and even if Hoyer ends up being better than Jones, the Pats offense still isn’t very good. New England will likely stick to the ground, where they could have some success against shaky Packers rushing defense. The Pats will move the ball, eat up the clock, and try to keep Rodgers and his offense off of the field as much as possible. 

Green Bay isn’t an offensive juggernaut, and we don’t expect them to post a huge number against what will be a very determined Patriots defense hoping to make up for Jones’ absence.

Important trend for this contest;

 

  • Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings

Back Packers under 40.5  @ -105 With BetOnline

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers SGP Parlay Odds

Bet Money Line Play
New England Patriots +350 New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet
Green Bay Packers -500 New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens