New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We have an AFC Conference matchup on Sunday between the New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Cleveland Browns under 43.5 points +100 @ BetOnline
The Patriots have QB injury issues, and they aren’t certain who will start at QB against Cleveland. Either way, the Pats offense is 22nd in offensive DVOA and that doesn’t usually bode well for putting points on the board. The Browns have the edge in the rushing department, and they’ll pound the ball right down the Pats throat. Take the under in this one.
New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Cleveland Browns -2.5 points -105 @ BetOnline
This is going to be one of those forgettable Sunday afternoon between two sides having trouble scoring the football. The Pats average 20 points per game against a Browns side scoring just above 25 points. The Patriots defense has been solid except for its rushing defense, and that’s where the Browns have the edge and should cover the spread.
New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cleveland Browns 1Q -0.50 points +125 @ BetOnline
The Pats 1.8 points scored in the 1st quarter isn’t going to cut it against a Browns defense allowing 2.6 1Q points. Cleveland starts out more quickly, averaging 5.8 1Q points against a Pats defense allowing a 4th best two points per game. I suspect Cleveland is going to come out firing behind RB Nick Chubb and gash a Pats rushing defense allowing 129 rushing yards per game.
New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|New England Patriots
|+127
|Cleveland Browns
|-145