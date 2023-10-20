AFC East division rivals New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills meet in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Patriots vs Bills Picks

Buffalo Bills -8.5 (-110)

Stefon Diggs first touchdown scorer (+450)

Patriots vs Bills Pick 1: Buffalo Bills -8.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Buffalo Bills spread at -8.5 is our pick for this one. The Patriots have been nothing short of a disaster this season and home advantage doesn’t do much for their scoring ability, evidenced by a 34-0 shutout against the Saints two weeks ago.

On the flip sides, the Bills are comfortably one of the best teams in the NFL. They’re 4-2 through six games with impressive wins coming against the Raiders, Commanders and Dolphins in recent weeks.

New England have lost a lot through injury on both sides of the ball and defeat on Sunday would all but confirm the need for them to embrace the tank. Buffalo have won this matchup comfortably in their last four meetings.

Patriots vs Bills Pick 2: Stefon Diggs first touchdown scorer (+450 with BetOnline)

Stefon Diggs is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers and he looks the best bet to score the first touchdown of the game at +450 on Sunday.

He’s already recorded five receiving touchdowns this season and scored the first of the game in their season opener last month.

Diggs is Josh Allen’s favourite red zone target and the 29-year-old is primed to put the first six points on the board in Foxborough.

Patriots vs Bills Odds and Line

Moneyline: New England Patriots: +320 | Buffalo Bills: -400

New England Patriots: +320 | Buffalo Bills: -400 Point Spread: Patriots (+8.5) -110 | Bills (-8.5) -110

Patriots (+8.5) -110 | Bills (-8.5) -110 Total Points: Over 40.0 –110 | Under 40.0 -110

