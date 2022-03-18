Top 18 New Cheltenham Offers You Haven’t Claimed Yet

After three days of exhilarating racing at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, you’re probably beginning to run out of free bets, but here’s 18 more you probably haven’t claimed yet.
Top 18 New Cheltenham Free Bets You Haven’t Claimed Yet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Deposit £20 Get £20 Cheltenham Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Cheltenham Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Cheltenham Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £15 Cheltenham Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
How to Claim the Best New Cheltenham Betting Offers for Day 4
To sign up and claim your Cheltenham free bets for Day 4 of the festival, just select the offer that appeals to you the most. Have a quick read of some of the other promotions available, and follow the instructions in the segments below.
Every bookmaker offers a similar path to its free Cheltenham betting offers, namely:
- Click the link to go to your selected bookmaker
- Sign up for a new account
- Deposit and/or place a qualifying bet
- Unlock your Cheltenham Day 4 betting offers
It’s really that simple. So, take a look below and prepare to wager on the Greatest Show on Turf using the house’s money.
Best New Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets You Haven’t Claimed Yet
Fitzdares Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets
Sign up with Fitzdares in time for Day 4 of the Greatest Show on Turf and benefit from £30 in free horse racing bets for just a £30 stake.
On top of that, this site boasts excellent odds, offers 25% bonuses on multis, and offers money back if you back the favourite and it loses to an underdog.
How to claim the Fitzdares New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4
- Click here to go to Fitzdares
- Register a new account at the site
- Make your first deposit and bet £30 at odds of EVS (+)
- £30 in free bets will be credited to your account as soon as the qualifying bet(s) settles
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Betfred Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Easily one of the largest bonuses on offer for Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival, new Betfred customers can claim up to £60 in bonuses just for signing up and staking £10 – just make sure to use your Debit Card when you sign up in order to claim the offer.
Punters casting wagers on Cheltenham at Betfred also benefit immeasurably from the site’s commitment to horse racing insurance promos. For instance, at Betfred, stakes are refunded if your horse does not run & you are guaranteed the best possible odds at the SP.
How to claim the Betfred New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4
- Click here to go to Betfred
- Sign up for a new account at the site
- Make your first deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1/2 (+)
- £50 in free bets credited to your account as soon as the qualifying bet settles
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
The Pools Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
Looking to take advantage of the swathe of Cheltenham Friday Free Bets on offer at bookmakers today? Then look no further than this £20 free bet at The Pools that will enable you to back one or two horses at competitive odds.
Further to the free horse racing bet 2022, The Pools also offer a best odds guarantee on every runner at this year’s festival and there are a host of Acca bonuses available on site!
How to claim The Pools New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4
- Click here to go to The Pools
- Register a new betting account
- Deposit & bet £10 on any sports market
- Claim your £20 in free horse racing bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Virgin Bet Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Horse Racing Bets
Virgin Bet are offering a superb Day 4 Cheltenham betting offer. Just register a new betting account with the site, bet £10, and claim £20 in free Cheltenham bets.
On top of that, Virgin Bet is offering £20 in free bets when you back a 3/1 winner and you can head to the starting line safe in the knowledge that you’re getting the best possible odds on your runner thanks to the sportsbook’s Best Odds Guarantee.
How to claim the Virgin Bet New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4
- Click here to go to Virgin Bet
- Register a new betting account at the site
- Make your first deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet
- Claim £20 in free Cheltenham 2022 bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Betiton Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £15 Get £15 In Free Bets
The Betiton sportsbook offers a £15 free bet for just a £15 stake. The betting site will also be running Cheltenham Day 4 extra places betting promotions throughout select races on Day 3 of the event.
So, head to the site via the link to see exactly what’s on offer and claim your free horse racing bet in time for Day 4 of the Greatest Show on Turf.
How to claim the Betiton New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4
- Click here to go to Betiton
- Sign up for a new account
- Deposit and bet £15 to claim a £15 bonus
- Qualifying bets must be placed at odds of 1/1+
- Free bets expire after 14 days
Bet £15 Get £15
Marathon Bet Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £20 Get £20 In Free Bets
Register a new sports betting account at Marathon Bet to take advantage of the sportsbook’s Bet £20 Get £20 horse racing promo in time for the final day Friday action at Cheltenham.
How to claim the Marathon Bet New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4
- Click here to go to Marathon Bet
- Register a new sports betting account at the site
- Deposit & wager £20 on any sports market at odds of 1/2+
- Claim a £20 free bet
Deposit £20 Get £20 Cheltenham Free Bet
Sporting Index Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
By signing up for a new account at Sporting Index, customers can claim £20 in free Cheltenham bets for Day 4 of the prestigious festival.
On top of that, at Sporting Index, punters are guaranteed the best odds at the track thanks to the sportsbook’s Best Odds Guaranteed promotion that’s running throughout the entirety of the Cheltenham Festival.
How to claim the Sporting Index New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4
- Click here to go to Sporting Index
- Sign up for a new account
- Deposit & bet £10 on any sports market (1/1 or greater)
- Claim £20 in free bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Mr Play Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £15 In Free Bets
At Mr Play, horse racing fans can sign up, bet £10, and claim £15 in Cheltenham free betting offers in time for some of today’s flagship events, including the JCB Triumph Hurdle & the biggest race of the whole Festival, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase.
How to claim the Mr Play New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4
- Click here to go to Mr Play
- Sign up for a new betting account
- Deposit & wager £10 on any line with odds of 1/1+
- Receive a £15 free bet
- Free bets expire after 14 days
Mr Mega Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £10 In Free Bets
At Mr Mega, you can claim a £10 free bet for registering a new sports betting account and staking a £15 bet on any runner that is listed at odds of 1/1.
How to claim the Mr Mega New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4
- Click here to go to Mr Mega
- Register a new betting account at the site
- Deposit and bet £15 at minimum odds of 1/1
- Claim a £10 free bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet
SBK Day 4 Cheltenham Betting Offer – Deposit £10 To Claim A 50% Welcome Bonus
A relative newcomer to the sports betting world, the SBK sports betting App is offering a huge 50% welcome bonus that will equate to a £50 stash of free Cheltenham bets so long as you sign up and deposit £10 into your account.
You don’t even have to wager a qualifying bet – just register and claim your free cash.
How to claim the SBK New Cheltenham Betting Offer for Day 4
- Click here to go to SBK
- Register a new account using code: SBS22
- Deposit £10 into your account
- Claim £50 welcome bonus
Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash
Why Are These the Best New Cheltenham Betting Offers That You Haven’t Claimed Yet?
With three days already in the bag, many bettors are having to move on from some of the more established and famed horse racing betting sites and seek out the best deals and sign-up bonuses for day 4 of Cheltenham at other sportsbooks. The team at Sportslens take the hassle out of that situation for the bettor.
We have scanned the UK betting market to uncover the very best, perhaps slightly less known bookmakers that are taking bets and offering Cheltenham Day 4 bonuses, and we’ve listed them all out for your convenience above.
Many of these bookmakers have several other deals that can be used alongside your Cheltenham Day 4 bets, too. So, if you’re looking to bet on the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle or the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase today, do it using one of the excellent horse racing free bets featured above.
What Can I Use my Cheltenham Free Bets On?
You can use your Cheltenham Free Bets on any of today’s races. Some bookmakers will ask that you spend your free bets on odds of X+, but, in our experience at least, there are ALWAYS at least three or four horses that line up to start the race upon which you can stake your free bets.
Just sign up at any of the above-listed bookmakers and enjoy spending your Day 4 Cheltenham Free Bets at the track.
Today’s Races at Cheltenham (Friday, March 18th)
-
13:30 – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) (GBB Race) – 12 Runners
-
14:10 – McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) (GBB Race) – 26 Runners
-
14:50 – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) (GBB Race) – 19 Runners
-
15:30 – Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) – 11 Runners
-
16:10 – St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters Chase – 20 Runners
-
16:50 – Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2) (GBB Race) – 8 Runners
-
17:30 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) – 24 Runners
More Cheltenham Betting Offers You Haven’t Claimed Yet
Bet £25 Get £36 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
£25 Matches First Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £15 Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Cheltenham Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £60 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet