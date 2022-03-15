Top 5 New Cheltenham Betting Sites with £125 in Horse Racing Free Bets

With the Festival almost upon us, there are new Cheltenham betting sites galore wanting to drum up business. We take a look at those newbies offering some great Cheltenham free bets right now.
Best New Cheltenham Betting Sites & Free Bets
There are many new Cheltenham betting sites out there offering free bets to those who sign up. Here at SportsLens, we help our readers by listing the top five best new bookies on the block ahead of this year’s Festival:
- Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
- Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
- 10bet – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50
- Kwiff – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Surprise Bet
- Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet
Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet
Sign up to Fitzdares through this SportsLens exclusive betting offer, deposit and place your first Cheltenham Festival bet at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. Qualifying bets include win singles, multiples, in-play bets and win parts of each-way bets only.
Fitzdares are 3/1 (4.00) the field in their Stayers Hurdle odds for a competitive renewal of the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 on St Patrick’s Day. Horses to look out for here include Flooring Porter, Champ, Thyme Hill, Klassical Dream and Paisley Park.
Key Terms
- Minimum odds of Evens (2.00) for a qualifying bet
- Free Bet issued within 24 hours of first bet settlement
- Matched Free Bet must be placed at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet
Join Luckster and bet £10 on the Festival to get a £10 Cheltenham free bet. Deposit and place a first £10 bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on qualifying wagers that settle within 14 days.
New customers can use their Cheltenham free bet on singles and straight accumulators only. Luckster are 9/4 (3.25) the field for a cracking edition of the Supreme Novices Hurdle, which opens the Festival on Tuesday, 15 March featuring horses like Constitution Hill and Jonbon.
Key Terms
- Bet £10 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
- Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill won’t be eligible
- Free bet can only be used on a coupon with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
- Singles and Straight accumulators with free bet only. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee and Lucky Bets not eligible
- Free bet expires after 14 days
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
10Bet – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50
Up to £50 in Cheltenham free bets are there for new customers who sign up and deposit to 10Bet via SportsLens. Half the value of that first deposit with a minimum of £15 needed to qualify is matched up to that amount. Rollover requirements within 60 days and bet restrictions apply.
With wide open Gold Cup odds at the Festival, 10bet have Irish quartet A Plus Tard, Galvin, Minella Indo and Al Boum Photo all prominent in their betting. It’s 3/1 (4.00) the field in Cheltenham’s blue riband steeplechase.
Key Terms
- Minimum qualifying deposit £15
- Deposits with Skrill and Neteller don’t count
- Play through value of deposit and bonus 8x
- Minimum odds 4/5 (1.80) for singles and 2/5 (1.40) per accumulator selection
- Maximum qualifying stake equal to bonus amount
50% first deposit bonus up to £50
Kwiff – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Surprise Bet
Who doesn’t like a nice surprise? That’s what you can get with the Kwiff new customer offer for Cheltenham. Sign up and bet £10 at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) on any market to get a £20 surprise bet.
Kwiff are sure to have a full range of Cheltenham odds and markets each and every day of the Festival. Back some of the biggest names in the sport like Honeysuckle and Shishkin, who are among hot favourites for the Champion Hurdle and Queen Mother Champion Chase respectively.
Key Terms
- Minimum bet of £10 and minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Each way bets excluded from the offer
- Rewards credited 48 hours after placing qualifying bet
- Potential winnings from Surprise bet paid in withdrawable cash
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet
Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Cheltenham Free Bet
At Betiton, sign up and deposit and bet £15 they get a £15 Cheltenham free bet. A qualifying bet of Evens (2.00) unlocks this bonus. Payment method and bet type restrictions apply.
In a competitive Triumph Hurdle market, Betiton are 2/1 (3.00) the field for the top juvenile race over jumps. Allaho, meanwhile, is a strong favourite with all new Cheltenham betting sites for a repeat win in the Ryanair Chase.
Key Terms
- Bet £15 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
- Deposits with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill ineligible for offer
- Free bet only valid on singles and straight accumulators with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
- Free bet valid for 14 days
Bet £15 Get £15
How to Use Your Cheltenham Free Bets
The great thing about the Cheltenham Festival is there’s so much to bet on. This major horse racing meeting takes place across four consecutive days from Tuesday, 15 March to Friday, 18 March.
There are seven races each day on the Cheltenham Festival schedule with iconic championship races and equine superstars on show. That gives punters plenty to go at across the four days with 28 events in total on the track.
When joining one of the new Cheltenham betting sites available, they may ask you for proof of identity. That is completely normal, and uploading documents is a quick and easy process.
Cheltenham Festival Betting Tips & Predictions
In the opening Supreme Novices Hurdle on Tuesday, 15 March (1:30), Jonbon looks great value. He cost a packet at the sales and is a full brother to two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Douvan. Big things are expected of Jonbon from the Nicky Henderson camp and, after two Grade 2 victories, he looks well worth a crack at the highest level.
Tiger Roll is a familiar to name to fans of horse racing and he seeks a sixth Cheltenham Festival victory in the Cross Country Chase on Wednesday, 16 March (4:10). Already a three-time winner of this contest, he comes alive in the spring.
Party Central looks big each way value in the Grade 2 Mares Novices Hurdle on Thursday, 17 March (4:50). She cruised to victory in a Dublin Racing Festival handicap last time out, so looks more than ready for the step up in grade.
In the feature Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, 18 March (3:30), Galvin can make it back-to-back wins at the Festival. We know he stays really well after landing the National Hunt Chase at this meeting last year. Galvin has since taken his form to a new level with a big success over Christmas and come in for plenty of market support since.
Top Cheltenham betting tips
- Jonbon in the Supreme Novices Hurdle @ 4/1 (5.00) with Fitzdares
- Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase @ 7/4 (2.75) with 10bet
- Party Central each way in the Mares Novices Hurdle @ 8/1 (9.00) with Luckster
- Galvin in the Cheltenham Gold Cup @ 7/2 with Kwiff
