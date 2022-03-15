Top 5 New Cheltenham Betting Sites with £125 in Horse Racing Free Bets

With the Festival almost upon us, there are new Cheltenham betting sites galore wanting to drum up business. We take a look at those newbies offering some great Cheltenham free bets right now.

Best New Cheltenham Betting Sites & Free Bets

There are many new Cheltenham betting sites out there offering free bets to those who sign up. Here at SportsLens, we help our readers by listing the top five best new bookies on the block ahead of this year’s Festival:

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet 10bet – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50 Kwiff – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Surprise Bet Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet

Sign up to Fitzdares through this SportsLens exclusive betting offer, deposit and place your first Cheltenham Festival bet at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. Qualifying bets include win singles, multiples, in-play bets and win parts of each-way bets only.

Fitzdares are 3/1 (4.00) the field in their Stayers Hurdle odds for a competitive renewal of the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 on St Patrick’s Day. Horses to look out for here include Flooring Porter, Champ, Thyme Hill, Klassical Dream and Paisley Park.

Key Terms

Minimum odds of Evens (2.00) for a qualifying bet

Free Bet issued within 24 hours of first bet settlement

Matched Free Bet must be placed at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet

Join Luckster and bet £10 on the Festival to get a £10 Cheltenham free bet. Deposit and place a first £10 bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on qualifying wagers that settle within 14 days.

New customers can use their Cheltenham free bet on singles and straight accumulators only. Luckster are 9/4 (3.25) the field for a cracking edition of the Supreme Novices Hurdle, which opens the Festival on Tuesday, 15 March featuring horses like Constitution Hill and Jonbon.

Key Terms

Bet £10 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet

Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill won’t be eligible

Free bet can only be used on a coupon with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)

Singles and Straight accumulators with free bet only. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee and Lucky Bets not eligible

Free bet expires after 14 days

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Irland. The “Welcome Free Bet” may not be used in conjunction with any other bonus, promotion or offer. The “Welcome Free Bet” must be used at mrplay.com within 14 days of being credited to your account. mrplay.com reserves the right, at any time, to revoke any welcome bonus not used within the allotted time period. Our welcome Free Bet offer is automatic. However, you may personally request not to receive it. Just remember to state your username. Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap will not be eligible for any free bet offer. Free Bet Specific Terms and Conditions: One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5) or higher.

10Bet – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50

Up to £50 in Cheltenham free bets are there for new customers who sign up and deposit to 10Bet via SportsLens. Half the value of that first deposit with a minimum of £15 needed to qualify is matched up to that amount. Rollover requirements within 60 days and bet restrictions apply.

With wide open Gold Cup odds at the Festival, 10bet have Irish quartet A Plus Tard, Galvin, Minella Indo and Al Boum Photo all prominent in their betting. It’s 3/1 (4.00) the field in Cheltenham’s blue riband steeplechase.

Key Terms

Minimum qualifying deposit £15

Deposits with Skrill and Neteller don’t count

Play through value of deposit and bonus 8x

Minimum odds 4/5 (1.80) for singles and 2/5 (1.40) per accumulator selection

Maximum qualifying stake equal to bonus amount

50% first deposit bonus up to £50 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms If you have already made a real-money deposit into your 10bet Account you will not be eligible for this promotion. The minimum qualifying deposit for this promotion is €15 Deposits via Skrill, Euteller or Neteller shall not be a qualifying deposit. To qualify for the bonus, you must register your 10bet account exclusively and directly from the affiliate site(s) carrying a promotion of the offer. To be eligible for this promotion, players must input PLAY50 in the “Bonus Code” field when making a qualifying deposit into their Sports Cash Account. The bonus amount of 50% of your qualifying deposit, up to €50, shall then be credited to your Sports Bonus Account immediately after the qualifying deposit has been made. Your qualifying deposit and bonus must be wagered five (5) times on: (1) settled single sports bets with odds of at least 4/5 (1.80); or (2) settled combo bets with odds of at least 2/5 (1.40) per selection before you can withdraw your bonus and any winnings resulting from it. Upon satisfying the wagering requirements, the bonus and any winnings resulting from it shall be transferred from your Sports Bonus Account to your Sports Cash Account.

Kwiff – Bet £10 & Get a £20 Surprise Bet

Who doesn’t like a nice surprise? That’s what you can get with the Kwiff new customer offer for Cheltenham. Sign up and bet £10 at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) on any market to get a £20 surprise bet.

Kwiff are sure to have a full range of Cheltenham odds and markets each and every day of the Festival. Back some of the biggest names in the sport like Honeysuckle and Shishkin, who are among hot favourites for the Champion Hurdle and Queen Mother Champion Chase respectively.

Key Terms

Minimum bet of £10 and minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)

Each way bets excluded from the offer

Rewards credited 48 hours after placing qualifying bet

Potential winnings from Surprise bet paid in withdrawable cash

Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £/€10. Qualifying real money bet of £/€10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer credited within 48 hours. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly Min Deposit £5 Offer Terms To qualify for the Promotion, participant must deposit and place a £10 bet as their first bet on any market (excluding each way) in the sportsbook with odds greater than or equal to 1.50. Only original odds count toward the promotion. Supercharged odds do not count towards the promotion. An accumulation of smaller stakes will not count. Cashed out bets do not count towards this promotion. Only available once per customer. Rewards will be credited to qualifying participants within 48 after placing the qualifying bet

Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Cheltenham Free Bet

At Betiton, sign up and deposit and bet £15 they get a £15 Cheltenham free bet. A qualifying bet of Evens (2.00) unlocks this bonus. Payment method and bet type restrictions apply.

In a competitive Triumph Hurdle market, Betiton are 2/1 (3.00) the field for the top juvenile race over jumps. Allaho, meanwhile, is a strong favourite with all new Cheltenham betting sites for a repeat win in the Ryanair Chase.

Key Terms

Bet £15 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet

Deposits with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill ineligible for offer

Free bet only valid on singles and straight accumulators with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)

Free bet valid for 14 days

Bet £15 Get £15 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet amount £15. Minimum wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is £15. Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more and make a qualifying bet in accordance with the Free Bet Specific Terms and Conditions.

How to Use Your Cheltenham Free Bets

The great thing about the Cheltenham Festival is there’s so much to bet on. This major horse racing meeting takes place across four consecutive days from Tuesday, 15 March to Friday, 18 March.

There are seven races each day on the Cheltenham Festival schedule with iconic championship races and equine superstars on show. That gives punters plenty to go at across the four days with 28 events in total on the track.

When joining one of the new Cheltenham betting sites available, they may ask you for proof of identity. That is completely normal, and uploading documents is a quick and easy process.

Cheltenham Festival Betting Tips & Predictions

In the opening Supreme Novices Hurdle on Tuesday, 15 March (1:30), Jonbon looks great value. He cost a packet at the sales and is a full brother to two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Douvan. Big things are expected of Jonbon from the Nicky Henderson camp and, after two Grade 2 victories, he looks well worth a crack at the highest level.

Tiger Roll is a familiar to name to fans of horse racing and he seeks a sixth Cheltenham Festival victory in the Cross Country Chase on Wednesday, 16 March (4:10). Already a three-time winner of this contest, he comes alive in the spring.

Party Central looks big each way value in the Grade 2 Mares Novices Hurdle on Thursday, 17 March (4:50). She cruised to victory in a Dublin Racing Festival handicap last time out, so looks more than ready for the step up in grade.

In the feature Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, 18 March (3:30), Galvin can make it back-to-back wins at the Festival. We know he stays really well after landing the National Hunt Chase at this meeting last year. Galvin has since taken his form to a new level with a big success over Christmas and come in for plenty of market support since.

Top Cheltenham betting tips